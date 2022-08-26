Auction of art from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate could raise £842m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Auction of art from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate could raise £842m

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 4.50pm Updated: August 26 2022, 6.47pm
La Montagne Sainte-Victoire by Paul Cezanne, from the Paul G. Allen Collection (Christie’s/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate/AP)
La Montagne Sainte-Victoire by Paul Cezanne, from the Paul G. Allen Collection (Christie’s/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate/AP)

Some 150 artworks from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen will be auctioned at Christie’s in New York this autumn and are expected to bring in more than one billion dollars (£842 million) in total, Christie’s and Mr Allen’s estate said.

The works to be auctioned span 500 years of art history from Old Masters to the giants of modern art, Christie’s said, adding that all proceeds will go to philanthropy.

Mr Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018.

In his lifetime he gave more than two billion dollars (£1.68 billion) to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

Microsoft founder auction
Small False Start by Jasper Johns (Christie’s/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate/AP)

Highlights of the upcoming sale include Paul Cezanne’s La Montagne Sainte-Victoire, completed in 1890 and estimated to sell for more than 100 million dollars (£84 million), and Jasper Johns’ Small False Start from 1960, estimated at 50 million dollars (£42 million).

Other details of the artworks to be auctioned were not released.

Guillaume Cerutti, Christie’s chief executive, said in a statement: “The inspirational figure of Paul Allen, the extraordinary quality and diversity of works, and the dedication of all proceeds to philanthropy, create a unique combination that will make the sale of the Paul G Allen Collection an event of unprecedented magnitude.”

Jody Allen, Mr Allen’s sister and the executor of his estate, said: “These works mean so much to so many, and I know that Christie’s will ensure their respectful dispersal to generate tremendous value for philanthropic pursuits in accordance with Paul’s wishes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Keanu Reeves poses for a selfie with Dianne King and her husband Jason (Dianne King/PA)
‘He has made our year’: Keanu Reeves delights locals at a Northamptonshire pub
Steps (Sony Music/PA)
Steps hit chart milestone as Platinum Collection reaches number one
Zawe Ashton (Luc Braquet/Tatler/PA)
Zawe Ashton recalls facing ‘bullying, demeaning and gaslighting’ during career
Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful (Ian West/PA)
Disney+ announces plans for Vogue and Formula 1 documentaries
The cast at the House of The Dragon premiere (Ian West/PA)
Game Of Thrones prequel to return for a second series after ‘ratings hit’
From left: Marc Wheelen with his friend Dillon McEwen and Dillon's mum Andrea McEwen are the owners of Leven's pizza truck The Oven Airstream.
Trio bring authentic Italian pizza to Leven with The Oven Airstream food truck
1
Neil Fox (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Radio DJ Dr Fox fined for speeding
Disney+ is to document the ‘Wagatha Christie’ legal battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (James Manning/PA)
Disney+ secures deal with Coleen Rooney to document ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Ian West/PA)
Rose Ayling-Ellis urges TV channels to ‘fix problem’ and subtitle all shows
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Ian West/PA)
Stacey Dooley announces she is expecting a baby with partner Kevin Clifton

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast