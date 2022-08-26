Lewis Hamilton given chance for first win of 2022 as rivals dealt grid penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Lewis Hamilton given chance for first win of 2022 as rivals dealt grid penalties

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 5.44pm Updated: August 26 2022, 6.07pm
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in second practice on Friday (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in second practice on Friday (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Lewis Hamilton has been handed the best chance of winning his first race of the season after Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were dealt grid penalties for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who has been an unstoppable force this year, and Leclerc – the Ferrari driver whose title challenge has faltered through faults by man and machine – are among six drivers to be punished for exceeding their number of allocated engine parts as Formula One returns to action following its summer shutdown.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher of Haas will also be penalised.

Lewis Hamilton will hope to claim his first win of the campaign in Belgium on Sunday
Lewis Hamilton will hope to claim his first win of the campaign in Belgium on Sunday (Olivier Matthys/PA)

Depending on how the penalties unravel, Verstappen and Leclerc will start somewhere in the final quarter of the 20-man grid for Sunday’s 44-lap race at Spa-Francorchamps.

After losing out so controversially to Verstappen in last year’s contentious title decider in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton, in his under-performing Mercedes machinery, endured a turbulent start to the season.

But the 37-year-old headed into the recent one-month break with renewed vigour following five consecutive podiums, including two back-to-back runner-up finishes in France and Hungary at the end of July.

When Hamilton takes to the grid here, 265 days will have passed since his last triumph – victory in Saudi Arabia, the penultimate round of last season.

It is a losing streak of 14 races – the longest Hamilton has had to endure in his 15-and-a-half seasons in the sport – but the punishments for Verstappen and Leclerc could allow him to maintain his remarkable record of winning at least one race in each F1 campaign he has participated in.

Hamilton, who will also be armed with a fresh engine which is his final one this term before he faces a grid sanction, finished sixth during second practice on Friday.

However, the seven-time world champion was a mighty 1.3 seconds adrift of Verstappen, with the world champion proving he could yet force himself into the reckoning come Sunday despite his penalty.

Verstappen, who has established an 80-point title lead, meaning he can afford to finish second at each of the remaining nine rounds and still retain his world crown, ended the day eight tenths clear of Leclerc. Norris was third, one place ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Max Verstappen will serve a grid penalty for Sunday's race
Max Verstappen will serve a grid penalty for Sunday’s race (Olivier Matthys/AP)

“It doesn’t feel disastrous out there,” said Hamilton. “It is just that we are a long way off at the moment.

“But we often find this on the Friday and things change on Saturday. That gives me hope we can turn it around.”

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who will also hope to take advantage of his rivals’ penalties to claim the second win of his career and prevent Hamilton from glory, finished fifth. Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell was eighth.

The future of the Belgian race staged at the famous track in the Ardennes has been mired in doubt as F1 chiefs continue to expand the sport’s schedule. A record 24 races is on the table for next year.

But it is understood the event will remain on the calendar for at least one more season after a deal to take the sport back to Kyalami in South Africa, starting next year, failed to materialise.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Neal Maupay has joined Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton
Ben Stokes, right, and Ben Foakes took centre stage on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test
Ben Foakes (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben…
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Ben Stokes hit his first century as England captain (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control
Rochdale are bottom of League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman
Emma Raducanu twice stopped her practice session (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session
Aaron Ramsey’s Nice qualified for the Europa Conference League (Daniel Cole/AP)
Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social
Kazeem Olaigbe is looking forward to Ibrox (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers
Nathan Ake is an injury doubt for Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast