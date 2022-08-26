Police release footage of moment man arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police release footage of moment man arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 6.11pm Updated: August 26 2022, 8.05pm
Aerial footage shows the arrest by armed police of a 36-year-old Huyton man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)
Aerial footage shows the arrest by armed police of a 36-year-old Huyton man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)

Police have released aerial footage of the moment a man was arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police published the black and white footage on Friday afternoon, hours after confirming a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He is currently in custody being questioned by detectives.

The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night by a gunman who chased his intended target into the family home in Dovecot, Liverpool, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

A spokeswoman for the force said the video shows a man being led out of a property and towards a police van, surrounded by armed officers, on Thursday evening.

The officers can be seen leading the man away due to heat signature technology in the clip.

It comes after neighbours described how armed police descended on a block of flats in Huyton on Thursday night in a raid.

One neighbour said: “We saw armed police, all in black with balaclavas on and machine guns.

“They closed the road off.

“They were here at about 10.30pm for about an hour and anyone who came out of their house they would shout at to go in.

“I think it was coming to an end when I saw them because I saw them putting the battering ram back in the car.”

On Friday afternoon, a police Matrix van pulled up in the car park of the flats and five officers were seen entering the top-floor flat.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Nine-year-old Olivia was fatally shot on Monday (Family handout/PA)

One officer took a ladder into the property.

Police then left carrying a clear plastic bag which appeared to contain other bags, boxes and material.

Officers would not confirm if the activity was linked to the investigation into Olivia’s murder.

The force has also released an image of a black Audi Q3, which they believe was the same vehicle used to take a 35-year-old man who was also injured in the shooting to hospital.

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area, has been named as the man injured and the intended target of the shooting.

As Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.

A message on a box of flowers left among tributes at the scene read: “So sorry for your loss of beautiful Olivia. Rest in peace, thinking of all family. Nee family.”

The vehicle in the image has been seized and detectives are appealing for information from witnesses who saw the car in the days leading up to the shooting, or have information about its movements afterwards.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
An Audi Q3 which police said forms part of the investigation (Merseyside Police/PA)

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “Although we have made an arrest in connection with the horrific murder of Olivia, I want to make it completely clear that we need any information about this vehicle or the wider investigation as much as ever.

“Whatever information you have, and whether you are sure that it is the same vehicle or not, pass it on and we will assess its importance.”

Olivia’s family have paid tribute to her, describing her as a “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

They added: “Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.”

The family have urged people to “do the right thing” and said: “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

Olivia’s death came 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool.

On Friday morning, former Liverpool FC player Ian Rush and ex-Everton player Ian Snodin added floral wreaths to the other flowers, balloons and teddies left in Olivia’s memory at the police cordon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

People enjoy the warm weather on the beach in St Leonards, Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sunny weekend beckons as warm conditions persist
Police cordon off an area in the centre of Brussels after an incident in which a van hit a terrace (Sylvain Plazy/AP)
Van crashes into Brussels pavement terrace
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in second practice on Friday (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lewis Hamilton given chance for first win of 2022 as rivals dealt grid penalties
Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant (Jon Elswick/AP)
Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released
Sergiu Boianjiu, 38, who attacked a woman in Wellingborough, leaving her with life-threatening injuries (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Moldovan killer convicted of ‘evil and depraved’ rape and attempted murder
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack damaged a building of a technical school in Slovyansk, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Fears of radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant
La Montagne Sainte-Victoire by Paul Cezanne, from the Paul G. Allen Collection (Christie’s/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate/AP)
Auction of art from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate could raise £842m
Roger Mashall lives at Dashwood Manor (Care UK Dashwood Manor/PA)
Care home resident, 82, lives lifelong dream of flying a plane
Medical staff and volunteers prepare shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent (Leon Neal/PA)
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine
Jurgen Klopp is keen to strengthen his squad due to a long list of injuries (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp unsure if he can further strengthen Liverpool squad this summer

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast