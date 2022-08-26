Chelsea make breakthrough in bid to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester By Press Association August 26 2022, 9.15pm Wesley Fofana is a long-term Chelsea target (Rui Vieira/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chelsea are closing in on the £70million signing of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, the PA news agency understands. The clubs have been in protracted negotiations for the centre-half, who has been a long-term target of the Blues. It is understood there has finally been a breakthrough in those talks six days before the transfer window closes. Rodgers said Fofana was not in the right frame of mind to face Southampton (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA) Fofana has been made to train with Leicester’s Under-21s after Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he was not in the right frame of mind to feature against Southampton last weekend. The 21-year-old Frenchman has made 52 appearances for Leicester since joining from St Etienne in October 2020. Chelsea are also understood to be continuing their pursuits of Everton winger Anthony Gordon and former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Bruno Lage admits Wolves want another striker I’ll take winning ugly – Cup win satisfied Eddie Howe more than Man City… Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship Paul Heckingbottom hails Oli McBurnie attitude after goal drought ends at Luton Oli McBurnie ends goal drought to earn Sheffield United point at Luton I don’t lose sleep over it – Brendan Rodgers brushes off early-season pressure I am not a magician! – Antonio Conte says even Harry Kane will need… Captain’s armband doesn’t guarantee Harry Maguire a starting role – Erik Ten Hag Pep Guardiola not looking to add to Manchester City’s defensive depth N’Golo Kante injury issues ‘on the table’ in contract talks – Thomas Tuchel More from The Courier Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0 VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 0