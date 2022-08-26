Police arrest second man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police arrest second man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 9.45pm Updated: August 26 2022, 10.07pm
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday (Family Handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday (Family Handout/PA)

Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, had also been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

He was arrested by armed officers on Lunsford Road on Friday.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The man has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by detectives.

It comes after a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, was arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder, and two counts of attempted murder, after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday.

A spokesman for the force added: “The investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.”

The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

Earlier on Friday, Merseyside Police released aerial footage of the moment the 36-year-old was arrested by armed officers on Thursday.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Ambassador of Liverpool FC, Ian Rush (right), and the Ambassador of Everton FC, Ian Snodin, visits the scene in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokeswoman for the force said the video shows a man being led out of a property and towards a police van, surrounded by armed officers, on Thursday evening.

The officers can be seen leading the man away due to heat signature technology in the clip.

It came after neighbours described how armed police descended on a block of flats in Huyton on Thursday night in a raid.

One neighbour said: “We saw armed police, all in black with balaclavas on and machine guns.

“They closed the road off.

“They were here at about 10.30pm for about an hour and anyone who came out of their house they would shout at to go in.

“I think it was coming to an end when I saw them because I saw them putting the battering ram back in the car.”

On Friday afternoon, a police Matrix van pulled up in the car park of the flats and five officers were seen entering the top-floor flat.

One officer took a ladder into the property.

Police then left carrying a clear plastic bag which appeared to contain other bags, boxes and material.

Officers would not confirm if the activity was linked to the investigation into Olivia’s murder.

The force has also released an image of a black Audi Q3, which they believe was the same vehicle used to take 35-year-old Nee to hospital.

The vehicle in the image has been seized and detectives are appealing for information from witnesses who saw the car in the days leading up to the shooting, or have information about its movements afterwards.

Olivia’s family have urged people to “do the right thing” and said: “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands
Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)
Key dates in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – August 27
The director-general of the World Health Organisation has made a passionate appeal for his embattled home region of Tigray in Ethiopia, saying he has relatives he cannot communicate with or send money to amid a blockade by government forces (Alamy/PA)
WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade
Harry Dunn died three years ago after a crash outside of a US military base (Family Handout/PA)
Harry Dunn’s family mark third anniversary of his death
Nasa is set for the launch of the Artemis 1 moon mission (Nasa/Ben Smegelsky/PA)
Nasa set for launch of Artemis 1 moon mission
A man and woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said (John Stillwell/PA)
Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism
Dancers perform during the the Notting Hill Carnival in west London in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival participants ‘excited’ for its in-person return
Drop-off fees have increased at two-thirds of the UK’s major airports since 2019, according to new research (Gordon Shoosmith/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Hikes in airport drop-off fees will leave drivers ‘stunned’, says RAC
The Government is promoting ‘paludiculture’ – farming on wetlands – in a bid to restire the UK’s peatlands (Emily Beament/PA)
Amateur gardeners to be banned from using peat-based compost

More from The Courier

Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday (Family Handout/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0
Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0