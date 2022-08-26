Rafael Nadal believes Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal is ‘sad news’ for US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rafael Nadal believes Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal is ‘sad news’ for US Open

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 9.59pm
Rafael Nadal has been happy with his form in practice (Julie Jacobson/AP)
Rafael Nadal described Novak Djokovic’s absence from the US Open as “very sad news”.

The Wimbledon champion is sitting out his second grand slam of the season because of his ongoing refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic waited to withdraw until just before the draw on Thursday having finally given up hope that the US Government would relax restrictions in time.

The Serbian’s absence strengthens Nadal’s hopes of adding a 23rd grand slam title to his collection, which would again see him move two clear of Djokovic in the all-time standings.

But the Spaniard would rather his rival was in New York, saying: “From my personal perspective, it’s very sad news. It’s always a shame when the best players of the world are not able to play a tournament because of injuries or because of different reasons.

“In this case, not having one of the best players of the history in the draw of a grand slam is always an important miss. It’s tough for the fans, tough for the tournament. In my opinion, tough for the players, too, because we want to have the best field possible.

“But, on the other hand, I repeat what I said plenty of times: the sport in some ways is bigger than any player.

“I missed a lot of important events in my tennis career because of injuries. Last year I was not here. Two years ago I was not here. The tournament continues. The world of tennis keeps going.”

Nadal is back in New York for the first time since winning his fourth title here in 2019 having chosen not to travel in 2020 and then missed out with a foot problem last year.

He is yet to lose a best-of-five sets match this season but is short on match practice having only competed once since being forced out of Wimbledon ahead of the semi-finals by an abdominal tear.

Nadal remains cautious of the scar tissue left by the injury but is happy with the form he has been showing in practice.

Rafael Nadal talks to coach Carlos Moya during a practice session at Flushing Meadows
Rafael Nadal talks to coach Carlos Moya during a practice session at Flushing Meadows (Julie Jacobson/AP)

The 36-year-old, who will take on Australia’s Rinky Hijikata in the night session on Tuesday, said: “It’s a tough injury because it’s dangerous, it’s risky. When you have a scar, it’s a place that you put in a lot of effort when you are serving. You need to find flexibility again.

“I am doing things the best way that I can. I hope to be ready for the action. That’s the only thing that I can say. With the tools that I have today, I hope to be competitive enough to give myself a chance.

“I’m taking care with the serve. But, in general terms, I am practising at a high level of intensity. I’m quite happy the way that I am playing.”

