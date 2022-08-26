Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 11.55pm
Xander Schauffele closed to within two shots of leader Scottie Scheffler in the Tour Championship (Steve Helber/AP)
Xander Schauffele closed to within two shots of leader Scottie Scheffler in the Tour Championship (Steve Helber/AP)

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele produced a grandstand finish to breathe some much-needed life into the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who started the week on 10 under par as the player with the most FedEx Cup points ahead of the season finale, was five shots clear after the opening round at East Lake.

And although the Masters champion remained out in front with a bogey-free 66 on Friday, he saw his lead slashed to two shots as playing partner Schauffele finished birdie, birdie, eagle in his 63.

“It’s only the second round of the tournament, so I was just trying to go out there and play solid golf,” Scheffler told Sky Sports.

“If anything I would have wished to see a few more putts going in, but at the end of the day no bogeys and keeping a clean card is pretty nice.”

With Scheffler covering the first three holes in two under par and Schauffele playing them in one over, the gap between the Ryder Cup team-mates was as much as eight shots.

However, Schauffele followed his bogey on the third with birdies on the fourth and sixth and covered the back nine in just 29 shots to keep the pressure on.

“I saw he was quite a far pace ahead, but I just kind of peeked at the board and saw a bunch of guys shot some good scores,” Schauffele said.

Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler (left), speaks with Xander Schauffele after their second round of the Tour Championship (Steve Helber/AP)

“So I just knew if I could kind of hang tight, control my golf ball a little better, we’re going to have plenty of looks coming in.”

Former US Open champion Jon Rahm also shot 63 to trail Scheffler by six shots, with defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im a stroke further back.

“It’s going to take a really strong weekend from me and hopefully not a strong one from Scottie. That’s kind of what we’re looking for,” Rahm said.

“I think tomorrow could be a good day. If I can post another good round again tomorrow and he doesn’t shoot a low one, we’ll be in position.”

Rory McIlroy is nine shots off the lead following a second consecutive 67.

