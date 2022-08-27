What the papers say – August 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – August 27

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 6.23am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The newspapers are dominated by the 80.06% rise in the energy price cap for around 24 million households, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549.

The Independent covers the news by saying Britain is facing a “dark winter ahead”.

FT Weekend adds the leap will send millions into poverty.

“Energy bills hit £3,500 with worst yet to come,” says The Times.

The Guardian covers the “winter catastrophe of rising energy bills” with an ominous warning from consumer champion Martin Lewis that “lives will be lost” as he condemned inaction by ministers.

The Daily Mail has more warnings for consumers – with economists telling the paper up to six million Brits could have their savings completely wiped out by the increase.

The Daily Telegraph‘s splash features an interview with the Chancellor in which he says the middle class will also need help to cover their energy bills.

The Daily Mirror carries a message to leaders over the energy bills crisis, telling them: “For heaven’s sake, do something.”

The Daily Express offers up a promise from the outgoing PM, Boris Johnson, that a “pipeline of cash” is on the way to help struggling families.

Tory frontrunner Liz Truss has done a “U-turn on energy handout”, reports i Weekend, but it adds six million will still lose their savings.

Elsewhere, The Sun claims Ryan Giggs’ ex partner was left “traumatised” after three men stole her £80,000 car.

And the Daily Star has Ozzy Osbourne claiming his Hollywood home is haunted.

