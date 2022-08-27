Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 8.41am
Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from UK & World

Key dates in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales
What the papers say – August 27
WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade
Harry Dunn’s family mark third anniversary of his death
Nasa set for launch of Artemis 1 moon mission
Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism
Notting Hill Carnival participants ‘excited’ for its in-person return
Hikes in airport drop-off fees will leave drivers ‘stunned’, says RAC
Amateur gardeners to be banned from using peat-based compost
Xander Schauffele puts pressure on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship

More from The Courier

Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0