‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 10.01am
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)

The arrests of two men on suspicion of murdering a nine-year-old girl shot dead in her home in Liverpool are said to have brought a sense of hope and relief to the area.

A 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, was arrested by armed officers on Friday, a day after a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, was held after an operation also involving armed officers.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot on Monday night after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Ambassador of Liverpool FC, Ian Rush (right), and the ambassador of Everton FC, Ian Snodin, visit the scene in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)

Assistant mayor of Liverpool, Harry Doyle, said people have come forward with information because they “want to see justice” for the little girl and her loved ones.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Our community is still obviously extremely shook by what’s took place.

“There’s certainly a sense of hope and relief, with the announcements of the two arrests made so far.

“But the community really has pulled together this week.”

On Saturday, Merseyside Police reiterated their appeal for people to come forward with names, warning “silence is not an option”.

The force tweeted: “A simple request – share this far and wide, to everyone you know, and ask them to share if further still, so that there’s no hiding place for anyone involved in the murder of little Olivia.

“We need names. Silence is not an option.”

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested in Lunsford Road on Friday on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Merseyside Police released aerial footage of the moment the 36-year-old was arrested – on suspicion of Olivia’s murder and two counts of attempted murder – by armed officers on Thursday.

In the clip, officers can be seen leading the man away due to heat signature technology.

It came after neighbours described seeing armed police “all in black with balaclavas on and machine guns” descend on a block of flats.

The force has also released an image of a black Audi Q3, which they believe is the same car used to take 35-year-old Nee to hospital.

The car has been seized and detectives are appealing for information from witnesses who saw it in the days leading up to the shooting, or have information about its movements afterwards.

Olivia’s family have urged people to “do the right thing” and said: “If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.”

A £500,000 package of support announced by the Home Office “doesn’t touch the sides” and what the community affected in Liverpool needs is “long-term solutions”, Mr Doyle said.

Some £350,000 will be used to expand a pilot scheme as part of efforts to tackle organised crime in Merseyside, while £150,000 will provide trauma and mental health support in the Liverpool and Knowsley areas, the Government announced.

Mr Doyle said budgets had been “decimated over the years”, including those for youth grants.

He said: “What our community needs is long-term solutions and funding support solutions for the kids here on the street who were Olivia’s friends.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Coast guard personnel help in controlling the fire on M/V Asia Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
All 85 passengers and crew aboard burned ferry safely rescued in Philippines
A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man’s body was found following a fire at a home in Gilbert Street, Stratford, east London (PA)
Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after fire at east London home
A Russian paratrooper on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
Ukraine: Russia has fired on cities not far from nuclear power station
A man in his 20s is dead after falling into the River Thames while being arrested by police (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)
Man in 20s dies after falling into Thames while being arrested by police
Garda members in the original uniform (from left) Matthew Gargan, Tom Daly and Emmet Harte during a parade in Dublin marking 100 years since the first Garda commissioner led Ireland’s new police service into Dublin Castle (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Gardai to take part in parade to mark 100th anniversary of policing handover
Refugees run off with goods distributed by a passer-by as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)
Buses move 400 asylum seekers from squalid Dutch camp
Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands
Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)
Key dates in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – August 27
The director-general of the World Health Organisation has made a passionate appeal for his embattled home region of Tigray in Ethiopia, saying he has relatives he cannot communicate with or send money to amid a blockade by government forces (Alamy/PA)
WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade

More from The Courier

Estelle Maskame, author The Making of Mila & Blake.
BOOKS: Scottish author Estelle Maskame starting writing aged seven and got her first publishing…
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Gyles Brandreth has praised NHS Fife after breaking his arm in Anstruther Picture shows; Gyles Brandreth and Victoria Hospital. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 27/08/2022
'If you're going to take a tumble, do it in Fife': Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth…
0
Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0