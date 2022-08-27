Buses move 400 asylum seekers from squalid Dutch camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buses move 400 asylum seekers from squalid Dutch camp

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 10.25am
Refugees run off with goods distributed by a passer-by as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)
Refugees run off with goods distributed by a passer-by as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

Authorities moved 400 asylum seekers away from a makeshift camp outside an overcrowded migrant reception centre in the Netherlands.

It comes after a damning report called the site where hundreds of people were sleeping rough a health hazard.

Leon Veldt, a spokesman for the government’s asylum seeker accommodation organisation, said on Saturday the migrants were moved overnight to alternative accommodation in other locations.

A team from the Inspectorate for Health Care and Youth had visited the squalid, temporary camp in the village of Ter Apel and said there was “a serious risk of outbreaks of infectious diseases as a result of the total lack of hygiene”.

Local residents march to protest against the presence of hundreds of migrants who seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands
Local residents march to protest against the presence of hundreds of migrants who seek shelter outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

A day earlier, 150 people were transferred to two sports halls in a central city in a bid to alleviate the crisis that has seen some 700 people sleeping outside the packed centre this week.

Refugee advocates likened the situation to overcrowded camps in Greece and Italy, which are common first destinations of Europe-bound asylum seekers.

A three-month-old baby died this week in a sports hall at the Ter Apel centre, and authorities are investigating the cause of death.

Two men were taken to hospital, one for a heart attack and another for diabetes that had gone untreated for weeks.

The conditions were so bad the Dutch branch of Doctors Without Borders sent a team there on Thursday, the relief agency’s first deployment in the Netherlands.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday he was ashamed of the scenes in Ter Apel.

On Friday night, Mr Rutte’s government announced a raft of measures aimed at easing the country’s asylum seeker accommodation crisis.

Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to spend the night outside the overcrowded asylum seekers centre
Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepare to spend the night outside the overcrowded asylum seekers centre (Peter Dejong/AP)

They include temporarily reining in refugee family reunions and the number of arriving migrants earmarked for the Netherlands under a 2016 deal between the European Union and Turkey.

The government said it also was working with local municipalities to create more homes for people who receive refugee status so they can more quickly move out of asylum seeker centres, freeing up space for new arrivals.

The Dutch military was tasked with setting up a new camp to house people who are waiting to register asylum claims at the Ter Apel centre.

Milo Schoenmaker, the board chairman of the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers, welcomed the moves, saying: “With the measures that have been announced, the application centre in Ter Apel can hopefully be relieved quickly.

“At the same time, there are still insufficient available places to accommodate everyone.”

While many Dutch towns and cities have offered places to stay to Ukrainians who fled the war in their country, the welcome has worn thin for asylum-seekers from other countries.

Most people arriving in Ter Apel are Syrians fleeing their nation’s grinding civil war.

