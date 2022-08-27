Man in 20s dies after falling into Thames while being arrested by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man in 20s dies after falling into Thames while being arrested by police

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 11.43am Updated: August 27 2022, 12.27pm
A man in his 20s is dead after falling into the River Thames while being arrested by police (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)
A man in his 20s is dead after falling into the River Thames while being arrested by police (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)

A man in his 20s has died after falling into the River Thames while being arrested by police.

Officers on patrol were alerted to a verbal altercation between a man and woman, who were known to each other, on Kingston Bridge in Kingston upon Thames, south west London, at about 10.30pm on Friday.

Scotland Yard said an allegation of theft was made and police were in the process of arresting the man when he entered the water.

He had not been placed in handcuffs, the force added.

Kingston Bridge
The man was pulled from the water but later declared dead (Tony Smith/Alamy/PA)

The Met’s Marine Policing Unit, National Police Air Service, London Fire Brigade and the RNLI were involved in a search to find the man.

He was recovered from the water at about 12.30am on Saturday and treated by paramedics but later pronounced dead.

The man’s family has been informed and enquiries are ongoing.

The Met said its Directorate of Professional Standards has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is conducting an independent investigation.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “My thoughts, and those of the Metropolitan Police Service, are with the friends and family of the man who has sadly lost his life following this incident.

“I fully appreciate the public will be very concerned. We, of course, share that concern.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards made an immediate referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as is protocol in any incident in which a person comes to harm following police contact.

“We will fully support the IOPC’s investigation.”

IOPC investigators have taken initial accounts from the officers involved.

In a statement on its website, the IOPC said: “We have now begun the process of gathering and reviewing evidence, including footage of the interaction between officers and the man.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones and all those affected by his death.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Coast guard personnel help in controlling the fire on M/V Asia Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
All 85 passengers and crew aboard burned ferry safely rescued in Philippines
A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man’s body was found following a fire at a home in Gilbert Street, Stratford, east London (PA)
Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after fire at east London home
A Russian paratrooper on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
Ukraine: Russia has fired on cities not far from nuclear power station
Garda members in the original uniform (from left) Matthew Gargan, Tom Daly and Emmet Harte during a parade in Dublin marking 100 years since the first Garda commissioner led Ireland’s new police service into Dublin Castle (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Gardai to take part in parade to mark 100th anniversary of policing handover
Refugees run off with goods distributed by a passer-by as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)
Buses move 400 asylum seekers from squalid Dutch camp
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)
‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder
Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands
Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)
Key dates in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – August 27
The director-general of the World Health Organisation has made a passionate appeal for his embattled home region of Tigray in Ethiopia, saying he has relatives he cannot communicate with or send money to amid a blockade by government forces (Alamy/PA)
WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade

More from The Courier

Estelle Maskame, author The Making of Mila & Blake.
BOOKS: Scottish author Estelle Maskame starting writing aged seven and got her first publishing…
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Gyles Brandreth has praised NHS Fife after breaking his arm in Anstruther Picture shows; Gyles Brandreth and Victoria Hospital. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 27/08/2022
'If you're going to take a tumble, do it in Fife': Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth…
0
Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
A man in his 20s is dead after falling into the River Thames while being arrested by police (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0