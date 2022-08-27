Ukraine: Russia has fired on cities not far from nuclear power station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ukraine: Russia has fired on cities not far from nuclear power station

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 12.11pm
A Russian paratrooper on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
A Russian paratrooper on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

Russian forces have fired missiles and artillery on Ukrainian-held areas across the river from Europe’s largest nuclear power station, authorities said.

It comes as concern persists about safety at the Russian-controlled station after it was temporarily knocked offline.

Grad missiles and artillery shells hit the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about six miles and across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russian forces occupied the nuclear complex early in the war in Ukraine, while Ukrainian workers have kept it running.

Each side has repeatedly accused the other of shelling the complex, raising fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe.

On Friday, authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the station in case of a radiation leak.

The move came a day after the station was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line.

Recent satellite images from Planet Labs show fires burning around the complex over the last several days.

The UN’s atomic energy agency has been trying to send a team in to inspect and help secure the station.

Officials said preparations for the visit are underway, but it remains unclear when it might take place.

Ukraine has claimed Russia is using the power station as a shield by storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it.

Moscow, in contrast, accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the complex.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, one person was killed and another hurt in Russian attacks in the Mykolaiv region, local government officials said.

Mykolaiv city is an important Black Sea port and shipbuilding centre.

The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Saturday that two people were killed when Russian fired on the city of Bakhmut, a significant target for Russian and separatist forces seeking to take control of the parts of the region they do not already hold.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Coast guard personnel help in controlling the fire on M/V Asia Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
All 85 passengers and crew aboard burned ferry safely rescued in Philippines
A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man’s body was found following a fire at a home in Gilbert Street, Stratford, east London (PA)
Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after fire at east London home
A man in his 20s is dead after falling into the River Thames while being arrested by police (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)
Man in 20s dies after falling into Thames while being arrested by police
Garda members in the original uniform (from left) Matthew Gargan, Tom Daly and Emmet Harte during a parade in Dublin marking 100 years since the first Garda commissioner led Ireland’s new police service into Dublin Castle (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Gardai to take part in parade to mark 100th anniversary of policing handover
Refugees run off with goods distributed by a passer-by as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)
Buses move 400 asylum seekers from squalid Dutch camp
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)
‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder
Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands
Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)
Key dates in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – August 27
The director-general of the World Health Organisation has made a passionate appeal for his embattled home region of Tigray in Ethiopia, saying he has relatives he cannot communicate with or send money to amid a blockade by government forces (Alamy/PA)
WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade

More from The Courier

Estelle Maskame, author The Making of Mila & Blake.
BOOKS: Scottish author Estelle Maskame starting writing aged seven and got her first publishing…
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Gyles Brandreth has praised NHS Fife after breaking his arm in Anstruther Picture shows; Gyles Brandreth and Victoria Hospital. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 27/08/2022
'If you're going to take a tumble, do it in Fife': Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth…
0
Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
A Russian paratrooper on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0