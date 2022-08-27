Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after fire at east London home By Press Association August 27 2022, 1.21pm A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man’s body was found following a fire at a home in Gilbert Street, Stratford, east London (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man’s body was found following a fire at a home in Gilbert Street, Stratford, east London. Caroline Mothershill, 37, of Gilbert Street, was charged on Friday and due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Scotland Yard said. Officers were called just after 10am on Thursday after the man, 56, was found dead. Police said his next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday, with officers awaiting the results of further tests. Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police’s incident room on 020 8345 1570 or 101, quoting reference CAD 2324/25Aug. Alternatively, people can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World All 85 passengers and crew aboard burned ferry safely rescued in Philippines Ukraine: Russia has fired on cities not far from nuclear power station Man in 20s dies after falling into Thames while being arrested by police Gardai to take part in parade to mark 100th anniversary of policing handover Buses move 400 asylum seekers from squalid Dutch camp ‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands Key dates in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales What the papers say – August 27 WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade More from The Courier BOOKS: Scottish author Estelle Maskame starting writing aged seven and got her first publishing… 0 'If you're going to take a tumble, do it in Fife': Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth… 0 Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0