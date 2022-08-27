Hundreds protests against release of 11 convicted rapists in India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds protests against release of 11 convicted rapists in India

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 3.57pm
Hundreds of people took to the streets around India in protest (AP)
Hundreds of people took to the streets around India in protest (AP)

Hundreds of people across India have protested against a recent government decision to free 11 men who had been jailed for life for gang raping a Muslim woman during devastating religious riots in 2002.

Protesters in the country’s capital, New Delhi, chanted slogans and called for the government in the western state of Gujarat to rescind the decision. They also sang songs in solidarity with the victim.

Similar protests were held in several other states across the country.

Demonstrator in New Delhi
An activist speaks during a demonstration in New Delhi (AP)

The 11 men, released on suspended sentences on August 15 when India celebrated 75 years of independence, were convicted in 2008 of rape, murder and unlawful assembly.

The woman involved, who is now in her 40s, recently said the decision by the Gujarat state government has shaken her faith in justice.

The victim was pregnant when she was brutally gang raped in communal violence in 2002 in Gujarat, which saw more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, killed in some of the worst religious riots India has experienced since its independence from Britain in 1947.

Seven members of the woman’s family, including her three-year-old daughter, were also killed in the violence.

India Rape Protest
Hundreds of people protested against the move to release the rapists (AP)

“The whole country should demand an answer directly from the prime minister of this country,” said Kavita Krishnan, a prominent activist.

Officials in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party holds power, have said that the convicts’ application for remission was granted because they had completed more than 14 years in jail.

The men were eligible under a 1992 remission policy that was in effect at the time of their conviction, officials said.

A newer version of the policy adopted in 2014 by the federal government prohibits remission release for those convicted of certain crimes, including rape and murder.

The riots have long hounded Mr Modi, who was Gujarat’s top elected official at the time, amid allegations that authorities allowed and even encouraged the bloodshed.

Mr Modi has repeatedly denied having any role and the Supreme Court has said it found no evidence to prosecute him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Scott Parker fears more heavy defeats (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth
Fighting was focused in Tripoli’s densely populated city centre (Yousef Murad/AP)
Libya’s capital remains tense day after more than 30 killed in violent clashes
Antony (left) is keen to leave Ajax, and Manchester United are closing in on a deal (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United making progress in big-money pursuit of Ajax star Antony
People from the Emancipated Run Crew wore green T-shirts to Notting Hill Carnival to remember the 72 people who died in the Grenfell fire (Victoria Jones/PA)
Runners remember Grenfell victims as Notting Hill Carnival kicks off
Cloud of dust rise as two high-rise apartment blocks are razed to the ground in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP)
Two high-rise blocks in India demolished for violating building laws
Ben White has praised the desire at Arseal following their fine start to the season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Attitude and desire key to Arsenal’s start to the season – Ben White
Pope Francis arrives to open the Holy Door of St Mary in L’Aquila’s Collemaggio Basilica and start the jubilee of forgiveness (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Francis praises humility of 13th century pontiff on L’Aquila pilgrimage
(Andrew Kravchenko/AP)
Radiation leak fears as cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Raheem Sterling opened his goalscoring account for Chelsea with a double against Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea showed passion and commitment – Raheem Sterling praises Leicester win
Diana, Princess of Wales (PA)
Diana, Princess of Wales, a glamorous icon with enduring appeal

More from The Courier

The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife
'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living…
Monroe Smith, 8, and her five-year-old sister Ferne, from Kellas at the Forfar show. Pic: Paul Reid.
GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show
Ray Wallace was reported missing from Perth on Saturday.
Appeal to find missing man, 34, from Perth
Hundreds of people took to the streets around India in protest (AP)
Crowds gather to protest over Dundee paedophile as police escort man out of home
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1