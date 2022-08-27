Poles and Czechs vow to protect Slovak airspace as MiGs are retired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Poles and Czechs vow to protect Slovak airspace as MiGs are retired

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 4.35pm Updated: August 27 2022, 8.19pm
Slovak air force MiG-29s in Malacky, Slovakia (Petr David Josek/AP)
Slovak air force MiG-29s in Malacky, Slovakia (Petr David Josek/AP)

Poland and the Czech Republic signed an agreement on Saturday to protect Slovak airspace as Slovakia gives up its old Soviet-made MiG-29 jets.

The vow of protection by Nato allies is to last until Slovakia receives new F-16s from the United States, something expected to happen in 2024.

Under the agreement, Poland and the Czech Republic are providing the necessary forces to quickly react in the case of violations of Slovakia’s airspace.

The agreement was signed at a Slovak airbase by defence ministers Mariusz Blaszczak of Poland, Jana Cernochova of the Czech Republic and Jaroslav Nad of Slovakia.

Slovakia Defence
From right, defence ministers of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak, of Slovakia Jaroslav Nad, and of the Czech Republic Jana Cernochova (Petr David Josek/AP)

Mr Blaszczak said that under the agreement, two Polish F-16 fighter jets would begin patrolling Slovakia’s air space from September 1.

He called the effort a way for the neighbours to “deter a possible aggressor”. Slovakia has a short border with Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February.

Ms Cernochova said: “In the immediate proximity of our region where we live came a war, and all of us who are standing here today either have experience with fascism or communism, and we really value the freedom that we gained after 1989.”

Slovakia has a fleet of 11 MiG-29 jets, and last month Mr Nad said Slovakia may consider donating them to Ukraine under certain conditions.

Asked by a reporter at a joint news conference about whether the jets might go to Ukraine, Mr Nad said Slovakia was in talks with Ukraine and European Union allies about how best to help.

Slovakia Defence
Visitors watch as Slovak air force MiG-29s fly over an airport during an airshow in Malacky, Slovakia (Petr David Josek/AP)

But he said he could not say what that help might look like yet.

Since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, Ukraine has urged Western allies to provide it with warplanes to challenge Russia’s air superiority.

Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia belong to a region that was under Moscow’s control during the decades of the Cold War.

Many people there worry that if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, Moscow’s renewed imperial ambitions could target them too.

