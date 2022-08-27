Raheem Sterling bags first goals for 10-man Chelsea with brace in Leicester win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Raheem Sterling bags first goals for 10-man Chelsea with brace in Leicester win

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 5.07pm Updated: August 27 2022, 5.11pm
Raheem Sterling scored a brace in Chelsea’s win (Adam Davy/PA)

Raheem Sterling’s first goals for Chelsea gave the 10-man Blues a 2-1 victory over winless Leicester in the Premier League.

Sterling’s second-half double proved decisive at Stamford Bridge as the hosts overcame the loss of manager Thomas Tuchel and England midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Tuchel was serving a touchline ban following his touchline confrontation with Antonio Conte in the opening home match of the season against Tottenham, while Gallagher was dismissed after being penalised for two yellow card offences on Harvey Barnes.

The Blues started brightly and – after Ruben Loftus-Cheek had seen a shot saved by goalkeeper Danny Ward – they were awarded a penalty when Loftus-Cheek went down in the box.

However, referee Paul Tierney overturned his decision after Kai Havertz was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

The Blues were reduced to 10 men when Gallagher, booked for an early challenge on Barnes, was dismissed in the 28th minute after receiving another one for fouling the same player as the Foxes counter-attacked.

Raheem Sterling (right) celebrates
Raheem Sterling (right) bagged a brace in the second half (David Cliff/AP)

Seven minutes before the break, the visitors thought they had taken the lead when Barnes headed home, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock four minutes later when Reece James struck the post with an effort from Sterling’s cross, before Jamie Vardy shot wide at the other end after good work by Youri Tielemans.

A little more than a minute after the restart, Sterling broke the deadlock with a shot from the edge of the area, after being found by Marc Cucurella.

The Blues, who introduced Cesar Azpilicueta at half-time, went from four at the back to three and looked more threatening.

They doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when Sterling tapped in James’ cross at the far post, however, the Foxes had hope three minutes later when Barnes beat Mendy at his near post to pull a goal back.

Vardy fired a shot into the side-netting and Ayoze Perez came close as the visitors sought a leveller.

However, Chelsea were able to hold on for their first home win of the campaign.

