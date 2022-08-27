Leeds boss Jesse Marsch admits he deserved a booking for ref rage at Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch admits he deserved a booking for ref rage at Brighton

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 6.51pm Updated: August 27 2022, 7.43pm
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch was booked at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch was booked at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch admitted he tried to influence the performance of referee Michael Salisbury with his petulant touchline behaviour during the 1-0 Premier League loss at Brighton.

Marsch was shown a second-half yellow card at the Amex Stadium after slamming the ball into the turf and sarcastically applauding the rookie match official, who was taking charge of just his fifth top-flight fixture.

The American was animated from the outset on the south coast, regularly leaving his technical area and, at times, angrily berating the officials, prompting a ticking-off from fourth official James Linington and complaints from the home bench.

He had no objections to eventually being booked – around 15 minutes from time after Pascal Gross had claimed what proved to be Albion’s winner – but insisted he will never be a manager who “sits there and takes it”.

Asked if the caution was merited, he replied: “Yeah, absolutely. I thought my behaviour at that point deserved the yellow card.

“But I always say, when you don’t believe that you’re getting a performance out of the referee I think you have two options: to sit there and take it or to escalate your behaviour to try to make a point to see if you can affect the way decisions are getting made.

“Sometimes it works for you, sometimes it works against you. But I’ll never be a guy that just sits there and takes it, that’s not my style.

“We had him (Salisbury) as the fourth official against Chelsea (a 3-0 win last weekend) and I like his demeanour.

“I just think he didn’t have the best performance today. I know I let him know that maybe a couple too many times.”

Leeds were second best for much of their visit to Sussex and, having been fortunate to be level at the break, fell behind when Gross latched on to Leandro Trossard’s pass to break the deadlock in the 66th minute.

Substitute Luis Sinisterra had earlier wasted a golden chance to open the scoring for the West Yorkshire club, before defender Diego Llorente went close to a late leveller.

While Marsch was frustrated at the standard of officiating, he was also unhappy with his team not following tactical instructions, accusing players of “freestyling” after their unbeaten start to the campaign ended.

Asked if decision-making in key moments let down the display, he replied: “It was not just that; it was following the match plan a little bit clearer.

“We had guys kind of freestyling against the ball and with the ball and so still staying true to the principles and the tactics and the match plans, which was a talking point a lot last year, (is required).”

High-flying Brighton stretched their unbeaten top-flight streak to a club-record nine games with victory.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: “We played well, so I was disappointed not to have gone in ahead at half-time but credit to the boys, they started the second half well and got the goal.

“Leeds are a good team, Jesse has done a good job and they’re hard to play against. We had to suffer a little bit but overall I think we deserved the win.”

Asked about Marsch’s touchline conduct, he replied: “I don’t pay too much attention to what happens in the opposite technical area – that’s for them to be how they think they should be and I have full respect for that.

“I have huge respect for Jesse Marsch, he’s a top coach and has had a fantastic career.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Serena (left) and Venus Williams will again play doubles at the US Open (Darron Cummings/AP)
Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open
Arsenal’s Gabriel celebrates after scoring the winner against Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham
Aaron Hayden was Wrexham’s hero in a 3-2 National League win at Woking (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking
Micky Mellon hailed his side’s fighting spirit (Martin Rickett/PA)
Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester
Steve Cotterill was abused by a group of Bristol Rovers fans after the game (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers
Pete Wild is delighted with Josh Gordon (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC…
Ben Garner felt the referee did not have a good game (Steven Paston/PA)
Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe
Reading manager Paul Ince wants his side to be more ruthless in front of goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall
Emma Raducanu has shown encouraging form ahead of the US Open (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova
Michael Beale’s side came out on top in a controversial clash (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller

More from The Courier

Assistant manager Dave Mackay was on media duties. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory
0
Left to right is Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth) All pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival…
0
This competitor showed grim determination as he tackled the course.
In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in…
0
It was a frantic match at East End Park.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops…
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch was booked at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
,Troops in Afghanistan, as per the BBC Two documentary.
TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan