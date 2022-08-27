Thomas Tuchel hails Raheem Sterling’s ‘crucial’ contribution against Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Thomas Tuchel hails Raheem Sterling’s ‘crucial’ contribution against Leicester

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 8.15pm Updated: August 28 2022, 2.09am
Raheem Sterling is congratulated after scoring Chelsea’s second goal against Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)
Raheem Sterling is congratulated after scoring Chelsea’s second goal against Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has backed Raheem Sterling to score plenty more goals after his double helped seal 10-man Chelsea a 2-1 win against Leicester.

Sterling scored his first goals for Chelsea following his £50million switch from Manchester City in July and Blues boss Tuchel was delighted to see the England forward “step up” after Conor Gallagher’s dismissal.

Tuchel said of Sterling’s contribution: “It was needed. We need him to score, it’s what he does and he will score.

“I could feel he wasn’t happy, he wants to score more and have more chances. So we played in a more aggressive shape in the first half for 25 minutes and then we are a man down, so we needed him to step up.

“He did, and he did what he always does. He will score, I’m convinced, and he will create chances.

“The goals were crucial today because they gave us belief and the boost that it was possible. They were responsible for the win.”

Tuchel, who refused to comment on reports Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, was unimpressed with his side’s third red card in three games.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was not in the dugout at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was not in the dugout at Stamford Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

The German was serving his touchline ban for his red card in the draw against Tottenham, while Gallagher received his second yellow card – both for fouls on Harvey Barnes – in the 28th minute. Chelsea also had Kalidou Koulibaly sent off against Leeds.

Tuchel added: “Don’t include mine, it was after the final whistle, and the other ones, to be precise, were two yellows, yellow-red.

“Two of them totally were unnecessary and that is part of the analysing of the situation.

“Twice it is absolutely not necessary and to give such a huge disadvantage we have to stop doing this.

Conor Gallagher was sent off by referee Paul Tierney for two yellow card offences
Conor Gallagher was sent off by referee Paul Tierney for two yellow-card offences (Adam Davy/PA)

“We cannot behave like this if we are on yellow cards. We have to learn very, very fast. This must be the absolute exception from the rule and cannot be repeated.”

Leicester remain winless after their first four Premier League matches, but boss Brendan Rodgers felt they were worthy of at least a point.

Daniel Amartey had an effort ruled out after Barnes was harshly ruled to have fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Ayoze Perez struck the crossbar.

Barnes pulled a goal back but Rodgers told LCFC TV: “We’re disappointed not to (equalise). Lots of really good moments in the game for us, just decisive moments in the game.

“I thought we started the second half a little bit passive, and then we go a goal behind, which makes it difficult against 10 (men) and then we go two (down).

“In fairness to that, the players’ reaction was good in the game. We fight back, and then it was really, really unfortunate not to score.

“The keeper makes some great saves and we’ve also hit the bar. There were other moments where we could have scored, so yes, it’s disappointing not to have taken at least a point.”

