Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 8.57pm
Fireworks explode above the River Danube (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI/AP)
Fireworks explode above the River Danube (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI/AP)

An elaborate fireworks display took place on Saturday under calm skies in Hungary’s capital, after a postponement of the show last weekend caused controversy when it led to the firing of the country’s top meteorologists over their weather predictions.

Saturday’s event, a rescheduling of the display planned for Hungary’s national holiday a week earlier, drew tens of thousands to the Danube River in Budapest in what was billed as Europe’s largest fireworks show.

On Monday, the two top officials at Hungary’s National Meteorological Service were fired after the government committee managing holiday events postponed the show based on the weather service’s prediction of a high probability of heavy rain that evening.

While storms did strike other areas of Hungary that night, they did not hit the capital.

Hungary Celebrations
Fireworks above the River Danube (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI/AP)

Weather service chief Kornelia Radics, who had served since 2013, and her deputy Gyula Horvath, who has served since 2016, lost their jobs.

Gabor Valter Tolczli, a spectator at Saturday’s fireworks show, said “I was surprised that the fireworks were postponed a week ago because there was no storm then.

“But today I don’t mind the postponement, because there are fewer crowds.”

He added, however, that he was “outraged that the meteorologists were fired, because you can never predict the weather 100%”.

The firings led to accusations from critics of Hungary’s nationalist government, led by autocratic prime minister Viktor Orban, of punitive political pressure reminiscent of Hungary’s communist past.

Hungary National Holiday
The colours of the Hungarian flag illuminate the Parliament building (Peter Lakatos/MTI/AP)

Academics and scientists in Hungary have long complained of pressure being exerted on independent scientific bodies and Mr Orban’s government has been accused of corruption, nepotism and anti-democratic tendencies.

This has led to clashes with the European Union, which has withheld billions in pandemic recovery funds from Hungary over what the bloc sees as deficiencies in the Hungarian government’s adherence to basic values and the rule of law.

Hungary’s government says the firings were related to the August 20 forecast but that the minister overseeing the weather service had previously been dissatisfied with its performance.

In a news conference Tuesday, Mr Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said the service’s assessment of a high probability of extreme weather – which never came – was “the last straw.”

On Wednesday, Hungary’s government appointed Laszlo Hanyecz, the weather service’s vice president for economic affairs, as its interim head.

Of 19 leading officials at the agency, Mr Hanyecz, who is not a meteorologist, was one of only two not to sign a letter demanding the reinstatement of the fired weather chiefs.

Climate Without Borders, an international network of weather presenters, released a letter signed by 76 members from 48 countries expressing solidarity with the fired forecasters.

“As forecasters, our first mission is to protect life and property. When Hungarian meteorologists saw danger in the forecast, they did what any of us would do, warned of the risk to life,” the letter read, condemning the firings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Scottie Scheffler was just in front at the Tour Championship as storms rolled into Atlanta to suspend play during the third round (John Bazemore/AP)
Scottie Scheffler maintains one-shot lead as storms hit Tour Championship
Titans of British music to battle it out at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)
Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran to face off at 2022 MTV Video Music…
NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to keep their pension benefits if they return to the workforce (PA)
Consultation will consider extending NHS pension changes to help winter staffing
England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season in Roma’s 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma
The AstraZeneca boss has said he is not sure whether boosters every year are a good use of resources (Nick Potts/PA)
AstraZeneca boss unsure if annual Covid-19 boosters are good use of resources
The Prince of Wales (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Charles edits The Voice newspaper to mark its 40th anniversary
Libyan forces are deployed in Tripoli (Yousef Murad/AP)
13 dead as clashes shake Libya’s capital
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have “grown up” and “matured” (Adam Davy/PA)
We’ve grown up – Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s maturity after beating Fulham
Dean Elgar’s South Africa were well beaten in Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Dean Elgar demands more from middle order as South Africa slump to heavy loss
Raheem Sterling is congratulated after scoring Chelsea’s second goal against Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel hails Raheem Sterling’s ‘crucial’ contribution against Leicester

More from The Courier

Assistant manager Dave Mackay was on media duties. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory
0
Left to right is Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth) All pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival…
0
This competitor showed grim determination as he tackled the course.
In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in…
0
It was a frantic match at East End Park.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops…
Fireworks explode above the River Danube (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI/AP)
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
,Troops in Afghanistan, as per the BBC Two documentary.
TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan