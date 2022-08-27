We’ve grown up – Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s maturity after beating Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We’ve grown up – Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s maturity after beating Fulham

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 9.07pm Updated: August 28 2022, 2.11am
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have “grown up” and “matured” (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have “grown up” and “matured” (Adam Davy/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have “grown up” and “matured” after Gabriel Magalhaes gave his side a comeback victory over Fulham by scoring the winning goal and extending their perfect start to the season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic won the ball off the Brazilian defender before firing the visitors into the lead, but Arsenal came from behind to win 2-1.

Martin Odegaard equalised with a deflected strike before Gabriel made up for his earlier error by bundling the ball over the line following a goalmouth scramble just five minutes from time.

In the last Premier League campaign, Arsenal only came from behind once to win, but showed composure against Fulham, earning the praise of Arteta.

“We’ve grown up, we have more alternatives, I think we have matured as well,” the Arsenal boss said.

“Playing in front of these supporters helps because they are driving you as well and then it’s about belief.

“A lot of that is about belief and confidence that you can do it and now we have that.”

Arsenal v Fulham – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Magalhaes’ mentality was praised by Mikel Arteta after he scored the winner against Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Arteta insisted Gabriel wants to reach his full potential after he made amends for his costly mistake for Fulham’s opener.

When asked what has changed in terms of the defender’s mentality, Arteta said: “How he looks after himself every day, what is most important in his life apart from his little daughter and his family and how consistent he is every day in his habits and how much he really wants to become one of the best.”

Mitrovic’s goal for Fulham was his 100th for the club and his fourth of the season, already exceeding his total during the Cottagers’ ill-fated campaign two years ago.

Fulham manager Marco Silva believes there is more to come from the Serbian striker.

“Mitro is playing with full ambition, full desire to show his quality for me, for the staff, for his team-mates, for the people that love him, for his family,” Silva said.

Arsenal v Fulham – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 100th goal for Fulham in opening the scoring against Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Mitro has to prove for himself and for me that he is in a good place and scoring goals; not just scoring goals but the way he pressed and the way he is working.

“He scored a good goal, almost a second goal; if the ball goes inside, it would have been a great header from him again.

“And he has to keep working hard, he will score more goals for sure. He has to keep working for himself and for me that he is in the right place.”

