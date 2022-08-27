Charles edits The Voice newspaper to mark its 40th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charles edits The Voice newspaper to mark its 40th anniversary

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 10.01pm
The Prince of Wales (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper The Voice, featuring interviews with Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Idris Elba, to mark its 40th anniversary.

Charles said he was “so touched” to be asked to edit the special edition of the newspaper, which he said has “become an institution” over the years.

The Voice, founded in 1982, is the only national black British newspaper operating in the UK.

Clarence House said Charles’s edit celebrates some of the achievements of the black community over the last four decades and records his long-standing collaboration with black leaders.

It is said to touch on themes including community cohesion, education, climate, the Commonwealth, faith and the arts.

Idris Elba
The Prince of Wales meets Idris Elba at Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)

The newspaper features an interview with Baroness Lawrence, mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, who reveals a new partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and The Prince’s Foundation to provide applied arts scholarships for young people from diverse backgrounds affected by social and economic inequality.

Luther star Elba tells the newspaper how a Prince’s Trust grant at the age of 16 “opened doors that changed my life”, while Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo reflects on her career, her role as president of the Royal Society of Literature and her support for the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.

The edition also features an interview with Baroness Floella Benjamin, who talks about her involvement in the Windrush Portraits project, an initiative created by Charles to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush in Tilbury Docks, Essex, and honour the Windrush generation’s contribution to public life in the UK.

Speaking about the publication, Charles said: “Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society.

“This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

Paulette Simpson, the newspaper’s executive editor, said: “The Voice is an integral part of the black community and has shared authentic stories of the lived experience of black people over the last four decades through their voices.

“It has campaigned on issues and celebrated successes, often in areas that were ignored by the mainstream media.

Duchess of Cornwall with Baroness Doreen Lawrence
The Duchess of Cornwall with Baroness Doreen Lawrence (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

“It is therefore a unique record of black British lives and will be a historic record for future generations.

“We are pleased that through his involvement at this special time, the Prince of Wales acknowledges the role of The Voice in its efforts over the last 40 years to create a more inclusive society and highlights issues that he has supported.

“It is my hope that this will be an example for others of working collaboratively to create positive change for our country.”

Lester Holloway, The Voice’s editor, said: “Our readers may be surprised at the parallels between the issues which The Voice has campaigned on for four decades and the work the Prince of Wales has been involved in over the same period, often behind the scenes.

“In past decades these causes were once scorned and ridiculed, but today they are widely acknowledged.

“Yet all the research tells us how far we have to go to be a truly equal society.

“The prince has an awareness of this, and that in itself is a reason to be hopeful.”

The edition of The Voice edited by Charles will be available to purchase on September 1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Scottie Scheffler was just in front at the Tour Championship as storms rolled into Atlanta to suspend play during the third round (John Bazemore/AP)
Scottie Scheffler maintains one-shot lead as storms hit Tour Championship
Titans of British music to battle it out at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)
Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran to face off at 2022 MTV Video Music…
NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to keep their pension benefits if they return to the workforce (PA)
Consultation will consider extending NHS pension changes to help winter staffing
England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season in Roma’s 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma
The AstraZeneca boss has said he is not sure whether boosters every year are a good use of resources (Nick Potts/PA)
AstraZeneca boss unsure if annual Covid-19 boosters are good use of resources
Libyan forces are deployed in Tripoli (Yousef Murad/AP)
13 dead as clashes shake Libya’s capital
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have “grown up” and “matured” (Adam Davy/PA)
We’ve grown up – Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s maturity after beating Fulham
Fireworks explode above the River Danube (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI/AP)
Hungary fireworks go on but weather agency controversy stays
Dean Elgar’s South Africa were well beaten in Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Dean Elgar demands more from middle order as South Africa slump to heavy loss
Raheem Sterling is congratulated after scoring Chelsea’s second goal against Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel hails Raheem Sterling’s ‘crucial’ contribution against Leicester

More from The Courier

Assistant manager Dave Mackay was on media duties. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory
0
Left to right is Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth) All pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival…
0
This competitor showed grim determination as he tackled the course.
In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in…
0
It was a frantic match at East End Park.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops…
The Prince of Wales (Andrew Milligan/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
,Troops in Afghanistan, as per the BBC Two documentary.
TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan