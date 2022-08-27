AstraZeneca boss unsure if annual Covid-19 boosters are good use of resources

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AstraZeneca boss unsure if annual Covid-19 boosters are good use of resources

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 11.21pm
The AstraZeneca boss has said he is not sure whether boosters every year are a good use of resources (Nick Potts/PA)
The boss of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has said he is unsure whether annual Covid-19 boosters for otherwise healthy people are a good use of resources or money.

A new booster jab will be offered to everyone in the UK aged 50 and over from next month, as well as those with underlying health conditions, to increase protection ahead of future waves.

Chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said he believes most of the vaccinated population has a “foundation immunity against severe disease” at this point.

Pascal Soriot of AstraZeneca
In an interview with the Telegraph, he said: “People who are otherwise healthy – especially if they are young, have been vaccinated, have had a boost already – boosting them again, I’m just not sure it’s really a good use of resources.”

He said the “foundation immunity” lasts “a long time, we don’t know if it’s one year, two years, three years. I think more than one year for sure”.

On boosting people every year, he said: “I’m not sure it’s a really good use of money, because most of the people now who catch it will just have symptoms if they get Covid, and that’s it.”

Covid-19 infections in the UK are continuing to fall and are now at their lowest level for more than two months, the latest figures show.

A total of 1.4 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus in the week to August 16, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is a drop of 16% from 1.7 million the previous week.

AstraZeneca last month hiked its revenue forecast for the year after strong demand for its Covid-19 antibody treatment, Evusheld, which it expects to help drive sales of at least 20% for the year.

The group hailed the success of the Evusheld treatment, which it said is continuing to “demonstrate activity against new variants”.

Evusheld, taken to prevent Covid-19 before the risk of acquiring infection, was authorised by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in March.

Mr Soriot said the company is “still working with the UK Government to show them that patients need this and the healthcare system needs it”.

He added: “But it’s their decision they have to make.”

