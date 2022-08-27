Consultation will consider extending NHS pension changes to help winter staffing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consultation will consider extending NHS pension changes to help winter staffing

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 12.03am
NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to keep their pension benefits if they return to the workforce (PA)
NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to keep their pension benefits if they return to the workforce (PA)

NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to keep their retirement benefits if they return to the workforce.

A newly launched consultation will look at possibly extending rules that were temporarily changed under coronavirus laws so staff could come out of retirement or increase their working commitments without having their pension benefits payments suspended.

The measures, which were introduced in March 2020 to encourage recent and partial retirees back to the frontline in the pandemic, are currently set to run until October 31.

Health bosses said the consultation will ask the public and stakeholders about whether the changes should be extended to March 31 2023 ahead of a “challenging” winter as the NHS faces Covid-related backlogs, staffing issues and more people coming forward for checks.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which includes NHS Employers, said: “The NHS will need all of the help it can get this winter and so we are pleased the Government will be consulting on ways to provide support to the NHS’s workforce by encouraging recent and partial retirees back to the frontline.

“This is not the only action that is needed to respond to the rising demand for healthcare services but leaders hope it will help.”

Patricia Marquis, the Royal College of Nursing’s director for England, said: “We have always been clear that nursing staff that came out of retirement during the pandemic should not be penalised by seeing their pensions affected.

“This nursing workforce does, however, need more than short-term fixes to address a long-term crisis that has left tens of thousands of vacant nursing posts.”

She said that as waiting lists soar and hospital beds run out, “simply bringing back retired staff will not cut it”  as the level of pay is forcing many nurses to “consider if they can afford to stay in the profession”.

Coronavirus – Thu Jan 7, 2021
Nurses work on patients in an intensive care unit during the coronavirus pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA) 

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “The country is hugely thankful to all the retired staff who returned to support the NHS and the public during the pandemic.

“This winter will be challenging too and we are putting in place the necessary preparations to support the NHS while it continues to deliver first-rate care to patients.

“As part of this, we are now consulting on extending temporary changes to the NHS pension scheme, which have so far allowed highly skilled retired staff to return to the workforce without having their pension benefits affected.”

The consultation will run until September 12.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the Government is on track to deliver on its manifesto commitment to have 50,000 more nurses by 2024, with 29,000 more nurses already.

NHS England has also been commissioned to develop a long-term workforce plan to recruit and support staff while they deliver high quality, safe care to patients.

Winter preparations include boosting NHS 111 and 999 support, with at least 4,800 staff working in 111 and 2,500 in 999 call centres to meet high demand, and using innovations like virtual wards to create the equivalent of at least 7,000 more beds.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “With record long waiting lists and emergency care in crisis, it is vital that the NHS keeps as many staff as possible.

“All those that came back from retirement to help fight the pandemic are still needed and must be allowed to stay.”

He added: “Labour will end the absurdity of doctors’ pension rules that force them to retire early rather than stay in the NHS.”

