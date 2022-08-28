Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1,000

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 6.09am
Almost 1,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured by flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan since mid-June (Asim Tanveer/AP)
Almost 1,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured by flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan since mid-June (Asim Tanveer/AP)

Almost 1,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured by flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across Pakistan since mid-June.

The new death toll came a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation.

The monsoon season, which began earlier than normal this year, has lashed Pakistan with particularly heavy rains and rescuers have struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas. The crisis forced the government to declare a state of emergency.

A Pakistani boy sits in his stall in a flooded area on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan
Flooding has caused significant problems in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

In north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, flooding destroyed the gates of a major water control system at the Swat River, leading to flooding in the districts of Charsadda and Nowshera, said Charsadda administrator Sania Safi.

“We pre-empted the situation and warned and forced hesitating residents to leave their homes for safety and move to relief camps established at government buildings in safe places,” she said.

Ms Safi said there were concerns about the Swat and Kabul rivers rising further, adding to the misery of residents who have already suffered the loss of lives and property.

In Nowshera district, local administrator Quratul Ain Wazir said flood waters submerged streets before the gushing waters headed toward low-lying areas.

“Our administration has evacuated many people and taken others to relief camps where government provided beds and food in safe buildings,” she said, adding: “We will use police to force those hesitant to leave their homes.”

People stand in their partially damage homes caused by flooding after heavy rains, on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan
Heavy rains and subsequent flash floods have damaged homes and infrastructure across the country (Arshad Butt/AP)

Khushal Wahab, who lives in a neighbourhood in Nowshera submerged in water, said residents recalled catastrophic flooding that took place 2010 and many evacuated fearing similar danger. “People are scared,” he said.

Information minister Maryam Aurangzeb said soldiers and rescue organisations were helping people to reach safety in many districts of southern Sindh, north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Punjab and south-western Baluchistan provinces.

“Government has sanctioned sufficient funds to financially compensate the affected people and we will not leave our people alone in this tough time,” she said.

Ms Aurangzeb asked wealthy people and relief organisations to come forward with aid to help flood-affected Pakistanis.

In response to Mr Sharif’s appeal for international aid, the UN planned a 160 million dollar (£136 million) flash appeal for donations, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar. He said in his weekly briefing on Friday that the appeal will be launched on August 30.

