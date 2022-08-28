Pascal Gross in the best form of his career – Brighton boss Graham Potter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pascal Gross in the best form of his career – Brighton boss Graham Potter

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 9.03am
Graham Potter feels Pascal Gross is in the best form of his Brighton career (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Graham Potter feels Pascal Gross is in the best form of his Brighton career (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Graham Potter believes Pascal Gross is arguably in the best form of his career after the German helped high-flying Brighton continue their strong start to the Premier League season.

Creative midfielder Gross hit the winner in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Leeds – his third goal of the campaign – to extend Albion’s unbeaten top-flight run to a club-record nine games.

The Seagulls sit just two points behind early leaders Arsenal following three wins and a draw from their opening four fixtures.

Gross has already surpassed his goal tally from last term, having also scored twice in his side’s opening-weekend win at Manchester United.

Head coach Potter, who jokingly referenced ongoing questions about signing a “20-goal striker”, hopes the 31-year-old can keep making key contributions.

“That’s part of the challenge,” said Potter, who on Friday allowed last season’s top scorer Neal Maupay to join Everton. “Rather than wait for one individual, can others pop up for goals?

“Pascal is probably performing at the level of his career; certainly his level since I’ve been working with him.

“If other people can score and take the weight off this 20-goal striker that we’re going to get, then that would help us.

“As I pointed out the other day, there are only two of those in the Premier League (last season: Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah), so it’s not so simple.”

Gross calmly slotted home the decisive goal in the 66th minute after being teed up by Leandro Trossard.

Brighton, who squandered a host of earlier chances, were booed off by sections of their support following a goalless draw with Leeds last November.

Potter hit back at fans on that occasion and was content to avoid a repeat scenario.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Graham Potter celebrates following Brighton’s home win over Leeds (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We were eighth in the Premier League at that point,” he said. “But I also understand the frustration because we played well and didn’t win.

“Football is about emotions. People are entitled to have their opinion and I’m also entitled to communicate mine, and that’s fine.

“There’s no problem. We carry on working. Thankfully we’ve taken some steps. The start has been really good. The boys are playing at a really good level.

“They’ve done so consistently for a period of time, so we have to make sure we continue that.”

Leeds were comfortably second best in the first half on the south coast but improved after the break, aided by the introduction of substitutes Mateusz Klich and Luis Sinisterra.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Jesse Marsch was booked by the referee during Leeds’ defeat at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Manager Jesse Marsch is considering changes for Tuesday evening’s meeting with Everton at Elland Road.

“I was really excited to get them on the pitch, I thought they could help and they did,” he said.

“Everton will be another big test and we have to look at where guys are physically and draw on our roster in the right way and put a team out there that we think will be ready for that match.”

Leeds were once again without club captain Liam Cooper in Sussex.

Marsch was reluctant to take risks with the defender, who played 45 minutes in the midweek Carabao Cup success over Barnsley but is yet to feature in the league this term.

“He picked up a little something in his calf and so we decided to be a little bit safe,” said Marsch.

“We’re disappointed with that but it’s not bad.”

