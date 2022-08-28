Two high-rise blocks in India demolished for violating building laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Two high-rise blocks in India demolished for violating building laws

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 12.09pm Updated: August 28 2022, 1.51pm
Cloud of dust rise as two high-rise apartment blocks are razed to the ground in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP)
Cloud of dust rise as two high-rise apartment blocks are razed to the ground in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Two high-rise apartment blocks in India were razed to the ground on Sunday after the country’s top court declared them illegal for violating building laws, officials said.

They became India’s tallest structures to be demolished.

More than 1,500 families vacated their apartments in the area more than seven hours before the 328ft (100m) twin towers crumbled inwards in a controlled explosion.

India Towers Demolition
The twin high-rise apartment buildings were declared illegal by India’s Supreme Court for violating building laws (Altaf Qadri/AP)

The 32-storey and 29-storey blocks, which were being constructed by a private builder in Noida city on the outskirts of New Delhi, were yet to be occupied.

“Largely, everything is OK,” said Ritu Maheshwari, a government administrator, after the demolition. “It happened as expected.”

The demolition was completed within seconds but followed a 12-year court battle between residents in the area and the builder, Supertech Limited.

The razing of the towers occurred after the Supreme Court found that the builder, in collusion with government officials, violated laws prohibiting construction within a certain distance of nearby buildings.

India Towers Demolition
Clouds of dust rise as the two tower blocks are razed to the ground in a controlled demolition in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi (Altaf Qadri/AP)

The Supreme Court said the construction of the two towers was also illegal because the builder did not receive mandatory consent from other apartment owners in the area.

Ahead of the demolition, the towers were surrounded by scaffolding, fences, barricades and special covers to block dust from the approximately 88,000 tons of debris that would be generated, officials said. Disposing all of the debris will take three months.

Residents are expected to return to the area on Sunday evening after experts examine the impact of the demolition.

Some apartments are just under 30ft (9m) away from the blast site, and the required safe distance is 65.6ft (20m).

“It would come in the top five demolitions in the world in terms of height, volume, steel and tightness of the structure,” said Utkarsh Mehta, a partner with Edifice Engineering, which brought down the building in collaboration with Jet Demolition from South Africa at a cost of 180 million rupees (£1.9 million).

A street is blocked with vehicles as people gather to witness the demolition
A nearby street is blocked with vehicles as people gather to witness the demolition (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Mr Mehta said 7,716lb (3,500kg) of explosives were drilled into thousands of holes in the columns and shears of the towers. Experts used the waterfall method of demolition in which one storey collapses on to the next.

Joe Brikmann, director of Jet Demolition, said earlier that he was confident no harm would come to the buildings adjacent to the demolished towers.

“The buildings in this area are in a high seismic zone (zone IV) and built to experience earthquakes which are much stronger than vibrations from an implosion,” he was quoted by the Times of India newspaper as saying.

“We are confident that the implosion of the towers will not cause any damage to properties.”

The tallest building in the world to be demolished with explosives to date was 541ft (165m), in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on November 27 2020, according to Guinness World Records.

