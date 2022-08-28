Libya’s capital remains tense day after more than 30 killed in violent clashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Libya’s capital remains tense day after more than 30 killed in violent clashes

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 1.37pm
Fighting was focused in Tripoli’s densely populated city centre (Yousef Murad/AP)
Fighting was focused in Tripoli’s densely populated city centre (Yousef Murad/AP)

Militias patrolled nearly deserted streets in Libya’s capital on Sunday, a day after clashes killed over 30 people and ended months of relative calm in Tripoli.

The fighting broke out early on Saturday and pitted militias loyal to the Tripoli-based government against other armed groups allied with a rival administration that has sought to be seated in the capital over recent months.

Residents fear the fighting, that capped a months-long political deadlock, could explode into a wider war and a return to the peaks of Libya’s long-running conflict.

Cars burned during the clashes in Tripoli
At least 32 people were killed and 159 wounded in Saturday’s clashes (Yousef Murad/AP)

Libya has been plunged into chaos since a Nato-backed uprising toppled and killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The oil-rich county has been split between rival administrations, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments, for years.

The current stalemate grew out of the failure to hold elections in December and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s refusal to step down.

In response, the country’s east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, who has sought to install his government in Tripoli for months.

Saturday’s fighting was focused in the densely populated city centre and involved heavy artillery. Hundreds were trapped and hospitals, government and residential buildings were damaged.

A man surveys the damage following the violence
Tripoli residents fear the fighting could explode into a wider war (Yousef Murad/AP)

The health ministry said at least 32 people were killed and 159 wounded in the clashes.

Among the dead was Mustafa Baraka, a comedian known for his social media videos mocking militias and corruption. He was shot reportedly while live-streaming on social media. It was not clear whether he was targeted.

One woman who was trapped along with many families in a residential apartment told The Associated Press: “We see death before our eyes and in the eyes of our children.

“The world should protect those innocent children like they did at the time of Gadhafi.”

People survey the damage from clashes on a street in Tripoli
Several businesses in the city were closed on Sunday (Yousef Murad/AP)

Militias allied with Tripoli-based Mr Dbeibah were seen roaming the streets in the capital early on Sunday. Their rivals were stationed at their positions in the outskirts of the city, according to local media.

Much of the city has suffered nightly power cuts. Several businesses were closed on Sunday and the state-run National Oil Corp ordered its employees to work remotely on Sunday.

Residents were still weary of potential violence and most stayed in their homes on Sunday. Many rushed to supermarkets when the clashes subsided late on Saturday to stock up on food and other necessities.

“It could be triggered in a flash. They (the militias) are uncontrolled,” one Tripoli school teacher said.

“Our demand is very simple: a normal life.”

A car burned during the clashes remains on a street in Tripoli
Militia clashes are not uncommon in Tripoli (Yousef Murad/AP)

Mr Dbeibah’s government claimed the fighting began when a member of a rival militia fired at a patrol of another militia in Tripoli’s Zawiya Street.

It said the shots came amid a mobilisation of Bashagha-allied groups around the capital. The claim could not be independently verified.

Militia clashes are not uncommon in Tripoli. Last month, at least 13 people were killed in militia fighting. And in May, Mr Bashagha attempted to install his government in Tripoli, triggering clashes that ended with his withdrawal from the city.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens (left) took part in the Her Health Advantage event (WTA)
Sloane Stephens keen and candid about the subject of women’s health
Eddie Howe watched Newcastle draw at Wolves (Nigel French/PA)
Eddie Howe enjoyed the show Newcastle put on for Alexander Isak at Wolves
Performers during the children’s parade on Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
In Pictures: Colourful Notting Hill Carnival returns to streets of London
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022.
I pick up on everything – Steven Gerrard understands fans’ frustration
Virgil van Dijk (centre) hopes Liverpool can ‘crack on’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil van Dijk hopes Liverpool can build on thumping win over Bournemouth
Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin grabbed a late leveller at Wolves. (Nigel French/PA)
Allan Saint-Maximin scores late stunner to earn Newcastle a draw at Wolves
Pablo Fornals celebrates scoring in West Ham’s win at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
West Ham earn first win to pile more pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven…
Policemen and rescue workers at the crash site in Nieuw-Beijerland (Media TV via AP)
Six dead, seven injured after lorry crashes into community barbecue
Hamilton was forced to retire after the collision (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
He only knows how to drive when starting first – Alonso hits out at…
Scott Parker fears more heavy defeats (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner
0
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0
A dejected Andy Considine at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in…
0
Charlie Crichton was last seen in Kilwinning and has connections in Dundee.
Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee
'Humiliated': Jack Ross.
Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'…
1
The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife