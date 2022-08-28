He only knows how to drive when starting first – Alonso hits out at Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

He only knows how to drive when starting first – Alonso hits out at Hamilton

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 2.33pm
Hamilton was forced to retire after the collision (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Hamilton was forced to retire after the collision (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Lewis Hamilton was forced to retire from from the Belgian Grand Prix on the first lap following a collision with Fernando Alonso – with the Spaniard suggesting his former team-mate can only race at the front of the grid.

Hamilton was launched airborne after he duelled for second place with Alonso at Les Combes.

The seven-time world champion attempted to solider on, but was told to stop by his Mercedes team following damage sustained in the accident.

Hamilton, who started one place behind Alonso in fourth, moved to the outside of his former McLaren team-mate under braking for the right-hander.

But Alonso’s front-left tyre made contact with Hamilton’s right-rear.

Alonso took aim at Hamilton over the radio.

“What an idiot,” he shouted. “Closing the door from the outside.

“I mean, we have a mega start, but this guy only knows how to drive when starting first.”

The incident was noted by the stewards but they decided against taking any further action.

Following a separate accident between Nicholas Latifi and Valtteri Bottas, the safety car was sent out for three laps.

When racing resumed, world champion Max Verstappen, who started 14th following engine penalties, was on the move.

By the end of lap eight of 44, he was already up to third place, with Carlos Sainz leading and Sergio Perez second. George Russell was fourth.

