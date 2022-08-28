Six dead, seven injured after lorry crashes into community barbecue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Six dead, seven injured after lorry crashes into community barbecue

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 2.53pm
Policemen and rescue workers at the crash site in Nieuw-Beijerland (Media TV via AP)
Policemen and rescue workers at the crash site in Nieuw-Beijerland (Media TV via AP)

Six people were killed when a lorry drove off a dike in the Netherlands and crashed into a community barbecue, police said.

Seven other people are in hospital, one in a critical condition, after the accident in a village south of Rotterdam.

Three men and three women were killed, ranging in age from 28 to 75, police added.

Overturned tables and chairs at the site of the crash
Overturned tables and chairs could be seen at the crash site (Media TV via AP)

Police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers said the truck driver, a 46-year-old Spanish man, is suspected of causing the crash in Nieuw-Beijerland early on Saturday evening.

She said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

The large truck he was driving left a small rural road and careered down the bank of the dike before ploughing into the village gathering.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police at the crash site
A 46-year-old Spanish man is suspected of causing the crash (Media TV via AP)

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima said in a tweet that they were shocked by the accident which had caused “an unimaginable sadness in this close-knit community. The affected families are in our thoughts and we wish the injured strength on their way to as good a recovery as possible”.

Forensic investigators worked into the night on Saturday around the truck where it stopped at the bottom of the dike. A crane and a tow truck later hauled it back onto the road.

Photos of the scene showed bunting hanging between trees and chairs scattered around trestle tables with plates still on them.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte also expressed his sadness in a tweet, saying: “My thoughts go out to the victims and next of kin of this terrible drama. I wish them much strength.”

Police stand near overturned tables and chairs at the crash site
The truck careered down the bank of the dike before ploughing into the gathering (Media TV via AP)

Local mayor Charlie Aptroot visited the scene on Saturday night.

“My condolences go out to the victims, their families, eyewitnesses and first responders,” he said in a statement.

He added that he had spoken to many of the people at the scene and expressed “appreciation for the way in which people are there for each other”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens (left) took part in the Her Health Advantage event (WTA)
Sloane Stephens keen and candid about the subject of women’s health
Eddie Howe watched Newcastle draw at Wolves (Nigel French/PA)
Eddie Howe enjoyed the show Newcastle put on for Alexander Isak at Wolves
Performers during the children’s parade on Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
In Pictures: Colourful Notting Hill Carnival returns to streets of London
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022.
I pick up on everything – Steven Gerrard understands fans’ frustration
Virgil van Dijk (centre) hopes Liverpool can ‘crack on’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil van Dijk hopes Liverpool can build on thumping win over Bournemouth
Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin grabbed a late leveller at Wolves. (Nigel French/PA)
Allan Saint-Maximin scores late stunner to earn Newcastle a draw at Wolves
Pablo Fornals celebrates scoring in West Ham’s win at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
West Ham earn first win to pile more pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven…
Hamilton was forced to retire after the collision (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
He only knows how to drive when starting first – Alonso hits out at…
Scott Parker fears more heavy defeats (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth
Fighting was focused in Tripoli’s densely populated city centre (Yousef Murad/AP)
Libya’s capital remains tense day after more than 30 killed in violent clashes

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner
0
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0
A dejected Andy Considine at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in…
0
Charlie Crichton was last seen in Kilwinning and has connections in Dundee.
Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee
'Humiliated': Jack Ross.
Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'…
1
The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife