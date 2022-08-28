West Ham earn first win to pile more pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

West Ham earn first win to pile more pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 4.03pm
Pablo Fornals celebrates scoring in West Ham’s win at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Pablo Fornals celebrates scoring in West Ham’s win at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Pablo Fornals’ deflected second-half strike helped West Ham end their winless start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa.

In a game lacking quality, the 76th-minute effort by the Spanish playmaker saw the Hammers open their account for the top flight campaign after losses to Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

It cooled some of the scrutiny on David Moyes but only heightened the tension for opposite number Steven Gerrard, who watched Villa struggle to create opportunities and his side were booed off at full time.

A midweek win at Bolton had eased some of the pressure on Gerrard, who went strong for the Carabao Cup tie and made minimal changes here with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings again starting together up front.

West Ham had also endured a difficult start and, in an attempt to arrest their slump, Moyes went with a back five and soon saw his team on the back foot.

Erzi Konsa had the ball in the net after 14 minutes but the hosts’ celebrations were cut short after Lucas Digne’s corner kick had gone fractionally out of play.

Watkins was a constant threat for Villa in the opening exchanges and saw one shot deflected behind by Kurt Zouma before another tame header was easy for Lukasz Fabianski in the visitors’ goal.

For all the huffing and puffing of Gerrard’s side, they had little to show in terms of clear-cut chances with West Ham weathering the storm after Gianluca Scamacca, on his first Premier League start, helped out defensively by heading over a dangerous Douglas Luiz free kick.

The £30million summer signing had been preferred to Michail Antonio in the Midlands and created an opportunity for Fornals before half-time but the Spaniard dragged his volley well wide and it remained goalless at the break.

Moyes was forced to bring off Ben Johnson due to injury during the first 45 and made another change for the second half with Said Benrahma introduced in place of debutant Emerson Palmieri, which saw the Hammers switch back to their favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

It immediately improved their display and they should have broke the deadlock in the 56th minute.

Fornals played Jarrod Bowen through after John McGinn’s slip but the England international dithered on the ball and Digne produced a superb sliding tackle after good initial work by fellow full-back Matty Cash.

A neat one-two between Tomas Soucek and Scamacca saw the latter test Emi Martinez just past the hour mark but the Italian was withdrawn for Antonio soon after.

The Hammers remained the side in the ascendency and with 16 minutes left Fornals did open the scoring at Villa Park.

Zouma brought the ball forward and found captain Declan Rice, who picked out Fornals and the Spaniard’s 25-yard effort deflected off Konsa and looped over Martinez to put the visitors ahead.

Villa attempted to respond quickly and Cash curled over but the hosts were consigned to a third defeat of the season with Watkins’ late penalty appeals after Vladimir Coufal’s grappling waved away to see them booed off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens (left) took part in the Her Health Advantage event (WTA)
Sloane Stephens keen and candid about the subject of women’s health
Ollie Robinson enjoyed a memorable return to Test cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ollie Robinson has become a ‘gym freak’ to put England career back on track
Cameron Norrie is hoping for more grand slam success (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cameron Norrie keen to build on Wimbledon exploits at Flushing Meadows
Max Verstappen raced to victory at the Belgian Grand Prix (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Max Verstappen was on another planet – Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez
Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta is set to join West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
Lucas Paqueta moves a step closer to joining West Ham
Eddie Howe watched Newcastle draw at Wolves (Nigel French/PA)
Eddie Howe enjoyed the show Newcastle put on for Alexander Isak at Wolves
Alex Neil has left Sunderland to take over as manager of Championship rivals Stoke. (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil leaves Sunderland to become manager of Championship rivals Stoke
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022.
I pick up on everything – Steven Gerrard understands fans’ frustration
Lawrence Shankland was Hearts’ late matchwinner (PA)
Lawrence Shankland spot-kick gives Hearts victory over St Johnstone
Virgil van Dijk (centre) hopes Liverpool can ‘crack on’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil van Dijk hopes Liverpool can build on thumping win over Bournemouth

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner
0
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0
A dejected Andy Considine at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in…
0
Charlie Crichton was last seen in Kilwinning and has connections in Dundee.
Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee
'Humiliated': Jack Ross.
Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'…
1
The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife