In Pictures: Colourful Notting Hill Carnival returns to streets of London

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 5.43pm
Performers during the children’s parade on Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Performers during the children’s parade on Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Notting Hill Carnival has returned to the streets for the first time in two years, after it was thwarted by the pandemic.

Here are some of the colourful scenes from the event in London:

Notting Hill Carnival in London
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival
(Victoria Jones/PA)

