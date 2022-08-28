In Pictures: Colourful Notting Hill Carnival returns to streets of London By Press Association August 28 2022, 5.43pm Performers during the children’s parade on Family Day at the Notting Hill Carnival in London (Victoria Jones/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Notting Hill Carnival has returned to the streets for the first time in two years, after it was thwarted by the pandemic. Here are some of the colourful scenes from the event in London: (Victoria Jones/PA) (Victoria Jones/PA) (Victoria Jones/PA) (Victoria Jones/PA) (Victoria Jones/PA) (Victoria Jones/PA) (Victoria Jones/PA) (Victoria Jones/PA) (Victoria Jones/PA) (Victoria Jones/PA) (Victoria Jones/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Sloane Stephens keen and candid about the subject of women’s health Eddie Howe enjoyed the show Newcastle put on for Alexander Isak at Wolves I pick up on everything – Steven Gerrard understands fans’ frustration Virgil van Dijk hopes Liverpool can build on thumping win over Bournemouth Allan Saint-Maximin scores late stunner to earn Newcastle a draw at Wolves West Ham earn first win to pile more pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven… Six dead, seven injured after lorry crashes into community barbecue He only knows how to drive when starting first – Alonso hits out at… Scott Parker fearful of more heavy defeats for Bournemouth Libya’s capital remains tense day after more than 30 killed in violent clashes More from The Courier Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal 0 3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in… 0 Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'… 1 Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife 'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living…