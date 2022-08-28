Harry Kane brace earns Tottenham victory at Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry Kane brace earns Tottenham victory at Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 6.45pm Updated: August 28 2022, 6.55pm
Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs beat Forest 2-0 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs beat Forest 2-0 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Kane’s brace ensured Tottenham survived a testing encounter at Nottingham Forest with a 2-0 win.

Kane scored in either half to draw level with Andrew Cole on 187 Premier League goals – third in the all-time list with only Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney ahead of him – and ensure his side’s unbeaten start to the season continues.

They are up to third behind leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City, suggesting they are in the mix for a title challenge.

Kane also missed a second-half penalty as Dean Henderson ended a run of 22 successful conversions from 12 yards in a Spurs shirt.

Antonio Conte’s side were tested by a spirited Forest side, who again showed they are not here to make the numbers up.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Neco Williams had the best of their opportunities but they could not repeat their opening-day victory over West Ham, with a daunting trip to Manchester City coming up in midweek.

Steve Cooper’s men were up for it at the start, hunting another prized scalp.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane gave Tottenham the perfect start (Tim Goode/PA)

But Spurs found the perfect way to quieten down the home ground as they went in front after just five minutes.

Kane’s touch set Dejan Kulusevski away and after advancing up the pitch, the Swede returned the ball to the England captain, who found the bottom corner from 20 yards in clinical fashion.

Spurs then had enough chances to have the game wrapped up by the midway point of the first half.

Kane was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Joe Worrall after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played him on goal and then Son Heung-min whipped a first-time effort just over from the edge of the area.

Kane was again played in after another quick break but drifted his shot wide.

They could have done with one of those efforts going in as Forest came on strong and had their visitors penned back for the majority of the first half.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – The City Ground
Hugo Lloris was forced to come up big as Forest came back into the game (PA)

Lewis O’Brien forced Hugo Lloris into a diving save with a shot from distance while the France goalkeeper also had to be alert to claw away a cross with Jesse Lingard lurking at the back post.

Forest’s best moment came five minutes before the break when Lingard laid off Harry Toffolo’s cross to Morgan Gibbs-White, but the record signing could not keep his shot down.

Spurs had another perfect chance to give themselves breathing space when they were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute as Steve Cook deliberately handled Ivan Perisic’s cross.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – The City Ground
Steve Cook was penalised for handball (PA)

There was a lengthy delay as VAR checked whether Cook should have been sent off, with the review system agreeing with referee Craig Pawson’s decision to book the defender.

And when the penalty was finally taken Henderson produced the heroics again, just as he did against the Hammers a fortnight ago, as he dived full length to his right to palm away Kane’s powerful kick.

It was the first spot-kick Kane has missed for Tottenham since February 2018.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – The City Ground
Dean Henderson celebrates saving Kane’s penalty (PA)

From then it was end-to-end 100mph stuff and Forest could immediately have levelled but Williams dragged a shot wide at the far post.

The game really opened up and Spurs began to prosper on the counter attack and again had enough chances to be out of sight.

Harry Kane wrapped it up late on
Harry Kane wrapped it up late on (PA)

Son broke the offside trap but shot straight at Henderson at the second attempt, Kulusevski saw two goalbound efforts blocked and Hojbjerg shot when he should have squared it.

Eventually the killer second came in the 81st minute as after Ryan Sessegnon messed up a counter attack, Richarlison won the ball back and sent in a delicious cross with the outside of his boot that was begging to be headed in to an empty net, with Kane duly obliging to see out the win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal at Espanyol (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)
Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid victory at Espanyol
Rory McIlroy (left) shakes hands with Scottie Scheffler after winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup in Atlanta (Steve Helber/AP)
Rory McIlroy makes FedEx Cup history with stunning success
Antony, left, is close to joining Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United agree fee with Ajax for forward Antony
Andy Murray pictured during celebrations in Dunblane following his Olympics and US Open triumphs in 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Andy Murray reflects on maiden grand slam triumph in 2012 on eve of US…
Pep Guardiola hailed the performance of Bernardo Silva in Manchester City’s come-from-behind win over Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bernardo Silva is irreplaceable and a winning player for us – Pep Guardiola
Antonio Conte stood up for Richarlison (Mike Egerton/PA)
Antonio Conte insists Richarlison was not disrespecting Nottingham Forest
Serena Williams rests while practicing at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Serena Williams hailed by rivals as stars pay tribute ahead of US Open swansong
Harry Kane scored twice at Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane up to joint third in Premier League all-time leading goalscorers list
Lewis Hamilton collided with Fernando Alonso on the opening lap in Belgium (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe in Belgium
Harry Kane brace earns Tottenham victory at Nottingham Forest
Sophie Ecclestone leads the way as Manchester Originals stun Birmingham Phoenix

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022. All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as 800 runners take to the streets
0
Main Street, Perth.
Motorbike failed to stop and almost caused crash in Perth
The emergency services on Ancrum Court in Glenrothes on Sunday afternoon.
Teenage boy, 14, taken to hospital after falling from bridge in Glenrothes
0
Residents and business owners in Dundee have spoken out about the mess of piling rubbish in the city centre amid the bin strikes.
Dundee business owners say city becoming 'eyesore' amid bin strike
0
Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner
0
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0