Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station By Press Association August 28 2022, 7.59pm The assault took place near a petrol station in Gloucester (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled. Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0 pic.twitter.com/NL55GCYXm8— Glos Police (@Glos_Police) August 28, 2022 The assault took place in bushes near the Gulf petrol station off Horton Road in the city between 8pm and 8.40pm, the force said. Police said the victim was receiving specialist support. The man is described as white or of mixed race, wearing a black T-shirt with a yellow motif, black jogging bottoms and black Adidas sliders. He was carrying a black "man bag" and white carrier bag, police said. Anyone who sees the man or knows where he is, is asked to call 999. Anyone with information is asked to pass it to police via the police website.