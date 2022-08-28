Father-of-six dies after bridge car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Father-of-six dies after bridge car crash

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 8.15pm Updated: August 28 2022, 8.17pm
Tributes have been paid to Harry Smith (West Mercia Police/PA)
Tributes have been paid to Harry Smith (West Mercia Police/PA)

A man who died when a BMW fell off a bridge after a car crash has been described as a devoted father-of-six.

Harry Smith, 33, of Worcester, died after a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra crashed on Eckington Bridge, Worcestershire, on Friday at about 4am, and the BMW  fell into the River Avon.

He was recovered from the water but died at the scene, West Mercia Police said.

A 38-year-old man from Worcester, who managed to climb out of the water, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He has been released under investigation.

Police said that another man, who was travelling in the Astra, suffered minor injuries. They are trying to confirm who was driving the BMW.

Police, the West Midlands Ambulance Service and Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue attended the scene.

The bridge has now reopened with a temporary weight and speed limit in place.

A number of tributes from Mr Smith’s family, released via the police,  said he would be missed as a devoted father to four boys and two girls, and as a son, nephew, brother and boyfriend.

His mother Shirley and her partner Gerry said: “Harry was the light of the party and would do anything for anybody.

“We would like to thank everyone paying their respects at this sad time. Harry will have a send-off fit for a king.

“I miss you so much my boy, love you loads, my heart is broken.”

His father, also called Harry,  said: “My angel boy, I will treasure the memories we made. I will love you forever.”

Mr Smith’s girlfriend Sophie  said: “I’m so sorry Harry, I wish I was there to help you, you were a brilliant dad to our two girls Talulaa and Valencia, you adored them. I will never stop loving you Harry, I will miss you so much. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon.”

In a joint statement, his brothers added: “He was a role model and we can’t believe it’s happened.

“Our hearts are broken, and our minds are blank wish we were there to help you. We will never have another chance to make new memories.

“We never got the chance to say goodbye, but until we see you on the other side, gone but never forgotten, we will love you always.”

His  uncles, Lenny, Cojack, Eddie and Gags, said: “He was not just our nephew but our brother.”

The family have asked everyone to avoid speculation on social media and respect their privacy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal at Espanyol (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)
Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid victory at Espanyol
Lizzo (Doug Peters/PA)
Lizzo leads the best fashion looks from the MTV VMAs red carpet
Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup for a record third time in Atlanta (John Bazemore/AP)
Rory McIlroy makes FedEx Cup history with stunning success
Antony, left, is close to joining Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United agree fee with Ajax for forward Antony
Pep Guardiola hailed the performance of Bernardo Silva in Manchester City’s come-from-behind win over Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bernardo Silva is irreplaceable and a winning player for us – Pep Guardiola
Antonio Conte stood up for Richarlison (Mike Egerton/PA)
Antonio Conte insists Richarlison was not disrespecting Nottingham Forest
The assault took place near a petrol station in Gloucester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
A composite of satellite images showing smoke rising from fires at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia and Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Serena Williams rests while practicing at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Serena Williams hailed by rivals as stars pay tribute ahead of US Open swansong
Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs beat Forest 2-0 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane brace earns Tottenham victory at Nottingham Forest

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022. All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as 800 runners take to the streets
0
Main Street, Perth.
Motorbike failed to stop and almost caused crash in Perth
The emergency services on Ancrum Court in Glenrothes on Sunday afternoon.
Teenage boy, 14, taken to hospital after falling from bridge in Glenrothes
0
Residents and business owners in Dundee have spoken out about the mess of piling rubbish in the city centre amid the bin strikes.
Dundee business owners say city becoming 'eyesore' amid bin strike
0
Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner
0
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0