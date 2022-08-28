Manchester United agree fee with Ajax for forward Antony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United agree fee with Ajax for forward Antony

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 10.57pm
Antony, left, is close to joining Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Antony, left, is close to joining Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)

Manchester United are close to signing Brazil forward Antony after agreeing a transfer fee with Ajax for the 22-year-old.

The PA news agency understands United have agreed to pay a fixed fee of 95 million euros (£80.6million) with a further five million euros (£4.2million) in potential add-ons.

Antony is in line to be the second player to follow manager Erik ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford following defender Lisandro Martinez.

United paid an initial 57.37million euros (£48.3m) for the Argentina international – a fee that could rise by a further 10m euros to around £56.7m – and Ajax are now set to land an even bigger windfall.

United are understood to have had a lower bid rejected last week but have now made progress in a deal for a player who had made his frustrations at the earlier impasse clear in an interview on Friday.

“Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer,” Antony said via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

“During the window months, meetings concluded including a proposal from Ajax for a contract renewal. I made it clear once again I want to leave the club.

“Today in a meeting with the board I expressed my interest in leaving the club, this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others have already arrived (but) Ajax always refuses with the argument it only has five days to replace (me).

“I’m not asking (for Ajax) to release me, I am asking Ajax to sell me for the highest bid received for a player who plays in the Eredivisie.”

Antony added: “I was very happy in Amsterdam, I won titles at Ajax, made friends and built part of my career, but now I reinforce that I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams.

“People need to listen to me and understand that my motivation moves me towards happiness. I need this to continue performing at a high level. Ajax will always be in my heart.”

The transfer window closes on Thursday evening, when United will look to win a third successive Premier League match in the trip to Leicester.

After kicking off the campaign with embarrassing defeats to Brighton and Brentford, Ten Hag’s side responded with a 2-1 victory against rivals Liverpool and Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 triumph at Southampton.

Tyrell Malacia, Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have arrived so far this summer.

