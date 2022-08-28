Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid victory at Espanyol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid victory at Espanyol

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 11.19pm
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal at Espanyol (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal at Espanyol (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)

Karim Benzema scored twice late on as Real Madrid snatched a 3-1 win away to Espanyol.

Madrid had been in danger of dropping their first LaLiga points of the season until Benzema finished from close range to put them back in front in the 88th minute.

That came after Espanyol’s Joselu finished on the rebound two minutes before half-time to cancel out Vinicius Junior’s 12th minute opener.

But having retaken the lead, Madrid pressed home their advantage in a lengthy period of time added on.

Benjamin Lecomte was sent off after VAR upgraded his yellow for a foul on Dani Ceballos to a red, and as the clock reached the 10th minute of added time, Benzema’s free-kick made it 3-1.

Robert Lewandowski scored a second brace in Barcelona colours to help the Catalans to a 4-0 victory over Real Valladolid.

Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele both hit the post before Lewandowski turned in Raphinha’s cross in the 24th minute.

Pedri curled in a second before Lewandowski backheeled home his second in the 65th minute, and Sergi Roberto completed the win.

Getafe and Villarreal shared the points from a goalless draw.

Eintracht Frankfurt got their first Bundesliga win of the season with a 4-3 victory away to Wolfsburg.

Mario Gotze scored just two minutes in though Eintracht found themselves behind after Anthony Jung and Leonardo Bittencourt scored two in four minutes.

Randal Muani levelled and Jesper Lindstrom put Eintracht in front six minutes before the break.

Djibril Sow added a fourth three minutes into the second half and it proved vital as Niclas Fullkrug scored a late penalty for the hosts.

Cologne and Stuttgart played out a goalless draw in which Stuttgart’s Luca Pfeiffer saw red early in the second half.

Paris St Germain dropped points for the first time in Ligue 1 this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Monaco.

Kevin Volland put Monaco in front with 21 minutes gone, but PSG salvaged a point when Neymar scored from the penalty spot with 19 minutes left.

Marseille moved level on points at the top with a 3-0 win at Nice thanks to two first-half goals from Alexis Sanchez either side of Nuno Tavares’ strike.

Elye Wahi and Valere Germain each scored twice as Montpellier romped to a 7-0 win at Brest, with Faitout Maouassa, Wahbi Khazri and Nicolas Cozza getting the others.

Nantes fell behind to an early Zakari Aboukhal goal but came back to win 3-1 thanks to second-half goals from Evann Guessand, Mostafa Mohamed and Moses Simon.

Moussa Dembele’s 87th minute goal rescued a point for Lyon in a 1-1 draw at Reims, who had midfielder Dion Lopy dismissed with 27 minutes remaining, Troyes beat 10-man Angers 3-1 and Lorient saw off Clermont Foot, also down to 10, 2-1.

Teun Koopmeiners’ 51st minute goal was enough to give Atalanta a 1-0 win at Verona that moved up them up to fourth in early Serie A standings.

Salernitana got their first league win of the season is style with a 4-0 victory over Sampdoria – with Boulaye Dia, Federico Bonazzoli, Tonny Vilhena and Erik Botheim getting the goals.

Gabriel Strefezza cancelled out Fabiono Parisi’s goal as Lecce and Empoli drew 1-1, while it was goalless between Fiorentina and Napoli.

