Vaping reaches record levels – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Vaping reaches record levels – report

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 12.04am
Vaping has reached record levels in Britain, according to a new report (PA)
Vaping has reached record levels in Britain, according to a new report (PA)

Vaping has reached record levels in Britain with an estimated 4.3 million people being active vapers, according to a new report.

The data, shared exclusively with the PA news agency, suggests that 8.3% of adults in England, Wales and Scotland vape.

Just 10 years ago this figure was 1.7% – equating to around 800,000 people.

Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), which complied the report, said a “vaping revolution” had taken place over the last decade.

Of the 4.3 million current vapers, around 2.4 million are ex-smokers, 1.5 million are current smokers and 350,000 have never smoked a cigarette.

The figures also show that the proportion of current e-cigarette users who have never smoked has increased from 4.9% last year to 8.1% this year.

The authors of the report said this figure was an “all time high”.

In 2022, 35% of current vapers also smoked, these people are sometimes referred to as “dual users”.

But among this group, those who vape daily smoke fewer cigarettes than dual users who vape less frequently.

The report, based on a YouGov survey of more than 13,000 adults from across Great Britain, found that 28% of current smokers had never tried an e-cigarette, with 10% of this group saying they were “concerned e-cigarettes are not safe enough”.

A third of adults said they believe that vaping is more, or equally as harmful, as smoking.

One in five former smokers said they used a vape to help them quit.

But more than half (56%) of current vapers who are ex-smokers said they had been vaping for more than three years.

Vapers reported that the main reason they used e-cigarettes were for quitting smoking, to prevent them from returning to smoking and 14% said they used vapes “because they enjoy it”.

Most vapers reported using refillable tank systems but the report points to a rise in disposable e-cigarettes – up from 2.3% of vapers using these in 2021 to 15% this year.

The authors suggested that younger adults are driving the increase in the disposable vapes, with 48% of 18 to 24-year-old vapers using this type of device.

They found the most popular flavours were fruit, followed by menthol.

“Over the last decade we’ve seen a vaping revolution take hold,” said Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of ASH.

“There are now five times as many vapers as there were in 2012, with millions having used them as part of a quit attempt.

“However, they haven’t worked for everyone. Just under half of smokers who have tried them have stopped using them and 28% have never tried one at all.

“Government has said that a ‘vaping revolution’ will help them meet their ambition for a smokefree country by 2030 but it won’t be enough – we need a comprehensive plan that will help all smokers.”

Earlier this year a separate report from ASH concluded that the proportion of children vaping is on the rise, with many being influenced by social media sites such as TikTok.

While it is illegal to sell vapes to under-18s, the proportion of children aged 11 to 17 currently vaping has jumped from 4% in 2020 to 7% in 2022.

Ash started its annual survey, Smokefree GB, in 2010.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland in 2019 (Felipe Dana/AP)
‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland will raise sea level by 10in, study suggests
Elon Musk (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
Wrestlers have two minutes to defeat their opponent at the annual event, which an organiser admitted is ‘smelly’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Atmosphere ‘absolutely bouncing’ as World Gravy Wrestling Championships return
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)
EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices
The Duchess of Sussex spoke to The Cut magazine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Meghan opens up about ‘losing’ father and Harry’s relationship with Charles
A placard at a Just Stop Oil Protest in London (Alamy/PA)
Eight arrested following Just Stop Oil roadblock in Essex
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)
US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic
Callum Hudson-Odoi, pictured, has agreed a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen from Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on Bayer Leverkusen loan
Francesca Lennon said she was ‘so uplifted’ seeing the good work being done by children’s hospices (ChatUK/PA)
Nurse raises £87,000 with 3,200-mile cycle between every UK children’s hospice

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Vaping has reached record levels in Britain, according to a new report (PA)
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff