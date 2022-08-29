Black and Asian people in England waiting longer for cancer diagnosis – analysis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Black and Asian people in England waiting longer for cancer diagnosis – analysis

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 4.13am
New analysis of NHS data shows black and Asian people in England have to wait longer for a cancer diagnosis than white people (David Davies/PA)
New analysis of NHS data shows black and Asian people in England have to wait longer for a cancer diagnosis than white people.

Medical professionals and cancer charities advise early diagnosis and timely treatment provide the best possible outcomes for those with cancer.

The analysis by the University of Exeter and The Guardian of 126,000 cancer cases between 2006 and 2016 found the median time between a white person first presenting symptoms to a GP and getting diagnosed is 55 days.

But for Asian people it is 60 days or 9% longer, while for black people it is 61 days or 11% longer.

The study looked at primary care-linked data of patients with seven types of cancers: Breast, lung, prostate, colorectal (in the colon or rectum), oesophagogastric (which is of the stomach or oesophagus), myeloma and ovarian.

There are significant differences between some of the wait times for specific cancers.

The median time for white people to get a diagnosis for oesophagogastric cancer is 53 days, while for Asian people it is more than six weeks longer at 100 days.

Black people had to wait 127 days for a median diagnosis wait time for myeloma, which is more than a month longer than the 93 days median time for white people.

The study’s authors wrote: “We found that in five of the seven cancers studied, the minority groups experienced a longer time to diagnosis when compared with the white group.

A teenager drinking alcohol
Drinking alcohol, being overweight and other known risk factors were responsible for nearly 4.45 million cancer deaths around the world in 2019 (David Jones/PA)

“However, the differences were small and unlikely to be the sole explanation for the ethnic variation in cancer outcomes.”

“Nonetheless, addressing such differences will help to improve trust and care experiences among ethnic minority groups.”

Cancer Research UK (CRUK), which funded the research, warned earlier this year that more must be done to tackle smoking and obesity rates among people from ethnic minority groups to prevent a surge in preventable cancer cases.

The warning was prompted by a report published in the British Journal of Cancer in March which found:

– White people in England are more than twice as likely to get some types of cancer, including melanoma skin cancer, oesophageal, bladder and lung cancers compared with people from black, Asian or mixed ethnic backgrounds.

– Black people are more likely to get stomach and liver cancers.

– Black people are almost three times more likely than white people to get myeloma and black men are almost twice as likely to get prostate cancer compared with white men.

– Some stomach cancers were also found to be higher among black people compared to white people.

– Asian people are more likely to get liver cancers.

The Government has previously said it is committed to “levelling up health outcomes” across the UK with a 10-year cancer plan.

