Taylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prize

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 4.55am Updated: August 29 2022, 7.31am
Taylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prizeTaylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prize (Charles Sykes/AP)

Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy at the 2022 MTV VMAs by announcing a brand new album, moments after scooping the evening’s top award.

The pop megastar took home several awards on the night, including the coveted best video and best longform video, for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).

Big British names largely lost out to US counterparts at this year’s awards, with only Harry Styles taking home a major prize with album of the year.

The 28-year-old apologised to fans for his absence at the show despite being “just down the road” performing at Madison Square Garden in New York.

This year’s VMAs took place less than an hour away at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Swift made her bombshell announcement in the final moments of the show, which was hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.

Taking to the stage for the second time in the evening, the pop megastar said: “I’m so honoured to have been recognised alongside such amazing artists and directors.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
The pop megastar took home several awards on the night her video for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (Charles Sykes/AP)

“For the first time in VMA history, four of the directors in the video of the year category are women.

“You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made and with every second of this moment and we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it wasn’t for the fans.

“I wouldn’t be able to re record my albums if it wasn’t for you… you emboldened me to do that.

She continued: “Because you’ve been so generous I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out on October 21.”

Swift promised screaming fans that more information would be released at midnight.

The video for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien, and went viral earlier this year after fans speculated the song was based on Swift’s break-up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

In her speech for best longform video Swift thanked Sink and O’Brien, adding that the production team had “put their entire hearts” into the video.

The show was opened with a surprise performance from music superstar Fergie, who sang her hit song Glamourous and First Class with Jack Harlow.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
The show was opened with a surprise performance from music superstar Fergie, who sang her hit songs Glamourous and First Class with Jack Harlow (Charles Sykes/AP)

The former Black Eyed Peas singer wore a sparkling silver top reading “first class” in red lettering, as other music legends including Swift looked on from the audience.

Moments later Harlow was handed the first award of the night, best collaboration, alongside Lil Nas X for their track Industry Baby.

He is also presenting the show, which celebrates the best music videos with its coveted “Moon Man” astronaut trophies, alongside hip hop stars Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

Minaj, who received the video vanguard award, performed an explosive medley of her songs as she made her entrance.

The US rapper said she had “never ever written a speech in her life”, but went offstage to retrieve her phone to read her notes as she accepted the award from members of her fan club, the Barbz.

Later, the Red Hot Chili Peppers were presented with the global icon by US comedy-stoner duo Cheech and Chong.

The band’s bassist Flea dedicated the band’s award to the late drummer of the Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins.

“There’s another musical legend and his name is Taylor Hawkins… I miss him every day,” he told the audience.

“Fly on brother.”

2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Minaj received the video vanguard award and performed an explosive medley of her songs as she made her entrance at the ceremony (Charles Sykes/AP)

The band also went on to win the best rock award, with lead singer Anthony Kiedis and Flea engaging in a “thank-off” to members of their entourage.

Further performances were given by rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg who gave a trippy “metaverse” rendition of their collaborative track From The D 2 The LBC.

Later, shortly after winning best artist, Bad Bunny gave a special performance, which was livestreamed from the 54,000-capacity Yankee Stadium, in New York City.

The VMA show was interspersed with strange appearances from actor Johnny Depp who was projected onscreen as the ceremony’s famous Moon Man.

Floating above the stage, he was heard to say “I needed the work” as the ceremony was opened, later adding that he was available for “birthdays… weddings… anything”.

