Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 5.31am
Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights (Charles Sykes/AP)
Taylor Swift shares details of surprise new album Midnights (Charles Sykes/AP)

Taylor Swift has announced a brand new album, titled Midnights, which is set for release later this year.

The pop megastar said the new music was the story of “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”, describing it as “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams”.

Swift made the surprise announcement in the closing moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs in New Jersey, sending fans into a frenzy.

She later tweeted pictures of the album cover and an accompanying description, confirming that the album would arrive on October 21.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she wrote.

“We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.

“The floors we pace and the demons we face.

“For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

She added: “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21.

“Meet me at midnight.”

The images also contained a 13-song track-list, which showed a side A and side B, but no individual track names.

Accepting the final award of the night at the fan-voted ceremony she thanked her supporters, who she said had “emboldened” her.

“I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this (award) that it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21.”

