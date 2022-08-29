Heavy rain brings floods risk to China’s drought-hit areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heavy rain brings floods risk to China’s drought-hit areas

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 7.53am
(Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
(Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated to safer areas as heavy rain brought the risk of flooding to a region of south-west China that for most of the summer has been devastated by a heatwave and drought.

Heavy rain was forecast for parts of Sichuan and Chongqing provinces until at least Tuesday.

Chongqing, a megacity built in a hilly area and which also overlooks the surrounding mountains and countryside, issued a flash flood warning for both days.

China Drought
A farmer walks through the basin of a community reservoir which ran nearly empty amid hot weather and drought conditions in Longquan village (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Authorities have moved 61,000 people in Sichuan to safer places since Sunday evening as heavy rain fell overnight, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

One village under the jurisdiction of Guangyuan city recorded 7.4in (18.8cm) of rain. The city was one of the two in Sichuan most affected by the drought.

The change in the weather brought some relief from the heat, and full power was restored for factories in Sichuan after two weeks of restrictions stemming from reduced hydropower output.

The rain should help farmers whose rice, peppers and other crops were withering during an extended drought which reduced community reservoirs to mostly cracked earth.

Temperatures topped 40C (104F) in what meteorologists called the strongest heatwave in China since record-keeping began in 1961.

Power in Sichuan for commercial and industrial use “has been fully restored”, CCTV said on its website. Household demand for air-conditioning declined as temperatures moderated and the rain was starting to replenish hydroelectric reservoirs.

China Drought
A man uses a hose to water chili pepper plants on his farm in Longquan village in south-western China’s Chongqing municipality (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Hydropower generation in the province was up 9.5% from its low point, the state broadcaster reported. Daily power use by households declined by 28% from a peak of 473 to 340 million kilowatt hours, the report said, citing Zhao Hong, marketing director for State Grid’s Sichuan subsidiary.

“The contradiction between power supply and demand in Sichuan will be basically resolved in the next three days,” Mr Zhao was quoted as saying.

The falling hydropower production prompted Sichuan utilities to step up the use of coal-fired power plants, temporarily setting back efforts to reduce carbon and other emissions.

The share of power in Sichuan that comes from coal has jumped to 25% from 10% with 67 generating stations running at full capacity, according to Caixin, a Chinese business news magazine.

Sichuan is usually seen as a clean power success story in China, getting 80% of its power from hydro.

