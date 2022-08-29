Artemis 1 mission to launch as humans seek return to moon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Artemis 1 mission to launch as humans seek return to moon

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 8.53am
The new Nasa moon rocket is seen on Launch Pad 39-B (Brynn Anderson/PA)
The new Nasa moon rocket is seen on Launch Pad 39-B (Brynn Anderson/PA)

Nasa will launch its new moon rocket later today, marking the next chapter in putting humans back on the moon.

The flight is the first in the agency’s Artemis programme and will be uncrewed this time.

However, there will be astronauts on board for subsequent missions, with the first crewed flight into space scheduled for 2024.

Nasa expects the first Artemis astronauts to land on the moon in 2025.

The Artemis 1 mission will see the first launch of the new 322ft tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which the agency says is the world’s most powerful rocket to date.

It will take the Orion capsule, powered by the Airbus-built European Service Module (ESM), into the moon’s orbit.

Airbus engineer Sian Cleaver is industrial manager for the ESM, and as a child dreamt about being involved in human spaceflight before getting a master’s degree in physics and astronomy from Durham University.

She told the PA news agency: “I’m ridiculously excited, and I think everybody on the team is.

“There’s years and years of a labour of love into this project.

“This is the first time that we will have seen one of our European service modules flying in space and going to the moon.

“I think a lot of us couldn’t quite believe it – we’ve now got the go for launch.

“Now, I think it’s really sinking in that this is reality, this is happening, and it’s going to really start this whole new chapter of space exploration, and going to the moon.

“We’re on the brink of something really exciting now.”

Supermoon
The moon rising at the top of St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ms Cleaver explained that last time humans went to the moon, some 50 years ago, it was about proving that it could be done whereas the new mission is about proving people can go there for longer and more sustainably.

It will also assess whether some infrastructure can be built on and around the moon, allowing humans to survive on another planetary body.

Now in her 30s, Ms Cleaver first visited the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, where the launch has been given a window from 1.33pm (BST) on Monday, when she was just eight years old.

Her role in building the ESM involved making sure that all of the equipment and the subsystems came together at exactly the right time.

Space – Apollo 11 Crew
The crew members for America’s Apollo 11 lunar landing in 1969, Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins (Archive/PA)

Speaking of attending the launch, she said: “I am so excited to be there.

“It is going to be, for me personally, a really special moment to be back there after so long. And now to actually work in the space industry, I still haven’t quite got my head around it really, that I’ve achieved something that I wanted to do since I was 15 or so.”

She added: “It’s pretty amazing that even at this stage of my career – 10 years into Airbus – that I’m working on essentially my dream mission.”

The mission duration is 42 days, 3 hours, 20 minutes, and in total it will travel 1.3 million miles, before splashing down on October 10.

The UK is part of the Artemis programme, making contributions to the Lunar Gateway – a space station currently in development with the European Space Agency – working alongside the US, Europe, Canada and Japan.

Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station
General view of Arthur, a parabolic satellite communications antenna, built in 1962, at Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station near Helston in Cornwall (Tim Ireland/PA)

The Artemis mission will be tracked in the UK from Goonhilly Earth Station in Cornwall.

Libby Jackson, exploration science manager at the UK Space Agency, said: “The first launch of the Artemis 1 SLS rocket is an important step for the global space community as we prepare to return humans to the moon.

“The Artemis programme marks the next chapter of human space exploration and we look forward to continued involvement as it comes to life.”

