Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 9.57am
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned that any roadmap to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on manmade uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned that any roadmap to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on manmade uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Iran’s president warned on Monday that any roadmap to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country.

In a rare news conference marking his first year in office, President Ebrahim Raisi also issued threats against Israel and tried to sound upbeat about Iran’s economy and the rial currency which has suffered under the weight of international sanctions.

Despite international attention on the deal as talks in Vienna hang in the balance, it took Mr Raisi well over an hour before fully acknowledging the ongoing negotiations.

Tehran and Washington have traded written responses in recent weeks on the finer points of the roadmap, which would see sanctions lifted against Iran in exchange for it restricting its rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has for years sought to get Iran to answer questions about man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites.

US intelligence agencies, Western nations and the IAEA have said Iran ran an organised nuclear weapons programme until 2003. Iran has denied ever seeking nuclear weapons.

As a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran is obligated to explain the radioactive traces and to provide assurances that they are not being used as part of a nuclear weapons programme.

Iran was criticised by the IAEA’s Board of Governors in June over its failure to answer questions about the sites to the inspectors’ satisfaction.

Mr Raisi mentioned the traces – referring to it as a “safeguard” issue, using the IAEA’s language.

“Without settlement of safeguard issues, speaking about an agreement has no meaning,” he said.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran could enrich uranium to 3.67%, while maintaining a stockpile of uranium of 660lb (300kg) under constant scrutiny of IAEA surveillance cameras and inspectors.

Then-president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, setting the stage for years of rising tensions.

As of the last public IAEA count, Iran has a stockpile of some 8,370lb (3,800kg) of enriched uranium.

More worrying for non-profileration experts, the country now enriches uranium up to 60% purity – a level it never reached before, which is a short, technical step away from 90%. Those experts warn Iran has enough 60%-enriched uranium to reprocess into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.

Amid the tensions, Israel is suspected of carrying out a series of attacks targeting Iranian nuclear sites, as well as a prominent scientist.

On Monday, Mr Raisi directly threatened Israel.

He said if Israel decides to carry out its threats to destroy Iran’s nuclear programme, “they will see if anything from the Zionist regime will remain or not”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland in 2019 (Felipe Dana/AP)
‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland will raise sea level by 10in, study suggests
Elon Musk (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
Wrestlers have two minutes to defeat their opponent at the annual event, which an organiser admitted is ‘smelly’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Atmosphere ‘absolutely bouncing’ as World Gravy Wrestling Championships return
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)
EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices
The Duchess of Sussex spoke to The Cut magazine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Meghan opens up about ‘losing’ father and Harry’s relationship with Charles
A placard at a Just Stop Oil Protest in London (Alamy/PA)
Eight arrested following Just Stop Oil roadblock in Essex
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)
US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic
Callum Hudson-Odoi, pictured, has agreed a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen from Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on Bayer Leverkusen loan
Francesca Lennon said she was ‘so uplifted’ seeing the good work being done by children’s hospices (ChatUK/PA)
Nurse raises £87,000 with 3,200-mile cycle between every UK children’s hospice

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned that any roadmap to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on manmade uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff