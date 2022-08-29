Experts to visit Ukraine nuclear plant as new shelling raises radiation fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Experts to visit Ukraine nuclear plant as new shelling raises radiation fears

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 11.07am
The UN nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Uk’ (Planet Labs PBC/AP)
The UN nuclear watchdog has injected a ray of hope into the stand-off over the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant at the heart of fighting in Ukraine by announcing on Monday that its mission of top experts “is now on its way” to the facility even as renewed shelling in the area raised fears of a catastrophe.

International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi has for months sought access to the plant, Europe’s biggest, which has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the six-month-old war.

His announcement came as Ukraine accused Russia of new rocket and artillery strikes at or near the plant, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

The facility, which has six reactors, was already temporarily knocked offline under the barrage of shelling last week.

“The day has come,” Mr Grossi tweeted, adding that the Vienna-based IAEA’s “Support and Assistance Mission … is now on its way.”

It is expected to arrive later this week, though Mr Grossi did not provide a more precise timeline or give further details beyond posting a picture of himself with 13 other experts.

Ukraine has alleged that Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility. Neither side’s claims could be independently verified.

On Monday, Ukraine reported shelling in Nikopol, the city across the Dnieper River from the nuclear power plant, and said one person was killed and five others injured.

In Enerhodar, just a few miles from the plant, the city’s Ukrainian mayor, Dmytro Orlov, blamed Russian shelling for injuries to at least 10 residents.

“Apparently, (the Russians) have rehearsed their scenario ahead of the arrival of the IAEA mission,” he said on Telegram.

The UN agency tweeted that the mission would assess physical damage to the facility, “determine functionality of safety & security systems” and evaluate staff conditions, among other things.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that “without an exaggeration, this mission will be the hardest in the history of IAEA”.

“We expect from the mission a clear statement of facts, of violation of all nuclear, of nuclear safety protocols. We know that Russia is putting not only Ukraine, but also the entire world at threat at the risk of nuclear accident,” he said in Stockholm.

Ukraine’s atomic energy agency has painted an ominous picture of the threat by issuing a map forecasting where radiation could spread from the Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began.

Attacks were also reported over the weekend both in Russian-controlled territory adjacent to the plant along the left bank of the Dnieper River and along the Ukraine-controlled right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about six miles (10km) from the facility.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had attacked the plant twice over the past day, and that shells fell near buildings storing reactor fuel and radioactive waste.

“One projectile fell in the area of the sixth power unit, and the other five in front of the sixth unit pumping station, which provides cooling for this reactor,” he said, adding that radiation levels are normal. It was not possible to independently verify the accusations.

Smoke rising from fires at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The IAEA also reported on Sunday that radiation levels are normal, two of the Zaporizhzhia plant’s six reactors are operating, and that, while no complete assessment has yet been made, recent fighting had damaged a water pipeline that has since been repaired.

But in a war now in its seventh month, Monday’s solitary piece of good news could hardly break the overall gloom that darkens everything from frontline villages to global food supplies and the world economy.

The highest number of casualties – eight civilians killed and seven wounded – over the past 24 hours was reported in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian forces carried out strikes on the cities of Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka overnight and Ukrainian governor of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko urged the remaining residents to evacuate immediately.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was hit with cluster munitions on Monday morning, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Ukraine’s presidential office also reported heavy fighting and multiple Ukrainian strikes in the southern Kherson region, most of which is occupied by the Russians.

Ukrainian forces have recently been carrying out strikes on ammunition depots and Russian military positions there.

