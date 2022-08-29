Annual river football clash goes ahead despite waterlogged pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Annual river football clash goes ahead despite waterlogged pitch

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 12.57pm Updated: August 29 2022, 4.56pm
Footballers from Bourton Rovers create a splash as they fight for the ball during the annual River Windrush football match (Ben Birchall/PA)
Footballers from Bourton Rovers create a splash as they fight for the ball during the annual River Windrush football match (Ben Birchall/PA)

Football matches are normally called off if the pitch is waterlogged – except in the Cotswolds.

Two teams braved chilly water to take part in the annual Football In The River match in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire.

While much of the country has basked in a heatwave this summer and many areas have been declared a drought, there were no such concerns in the Cotswolds as the pitch was in tip-top wet condition.

Annual football in the river match
Footballers from Bourton Rovers go in deep as they fight for the ball (Ben Birchall/PA)

The 30-minute game was played out between mixed teams of Bourton Rovers 1st XI and 2nd XI and kicked off at 11.30am.

Around 2,000 spectators lined the banks of the river to enjoy the annual five-a-side clash that takes place in the ankle-deep water of the Windrush.

It is not clear how the idea of playing a football match in a river first arose, but the tradition has reportedly been going strong for around 100 years.

The match regularly draws large crowds and fans are advised to wear waterproofs if they plan to stand close to the side of the “pitch”.

Annual football in the river match
Footballers from Bourton Rovers don’t let a river put them off (Ben Birchall/PA)

This year’s match ended 3-3 after the 2nd XI in yellow shirts scored a last minute equaliser when the ref was distracted.

The 1st XI had taken an early lead and a second goal was ruled out after the referee consulted the riverside VAR.

The second half started with the 1st XI 2-1 up and they quickly made it 3-1 before the 2nd XI missed a controversial penalty when it was saved by the goalkeeper.

The 2nd XI came back into the game when the 1st XI had a player sent off for a second bookable offence and pulled the game back to 3-2.

Annual football in the river match
Here’s a truly waterlogged pitch (Ben Birchall/PA)

They had an equaliser chalked off by the ref for collapsing the goal posts but at the death brought the game to 3-3 with the last kick of the game.

Jack Galpin, who refereed the game dressed as a woman, said: “It is brilliant to have the crowds back as the last couple of years have been a lot quieter during the pandemic.

“It is brilliant for us as a club as this event is our main fundraiser for the year and it was amazing to see so many people watching.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland in 2019 (Felipe Dana/AP)
‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland will raise sea level by 10in, study suggests
Elon Musk (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
Wrestlers have two minutes to defeat their opponent at the annual event, which an organiser admitted is ‘smelly’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Atmosphere ‘absolutely bouncing’ as World Gravy Wrestling Championships return
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)
EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices
The Duchess of Sussex spoke to The Cut magazine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Meghan opens up about ‘losing’ father and Harry’s relationship with Charles
A placard at a Just Stop Oil Protest in London (Alamy/PA)
Eight arrested following Just Stop Oil roadblock in Essex
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)
US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic
Callum Hudson-Odoi, pictured, has agreed a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen from Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on Bayer Leverkusen loan
Francesca Lennon said she was ‘so uplifted’ seeing the good work being done by children’s hospices (ChatUK/PA)
Nurse raises £87,000 with 3,200-mile cycle between every UK children’s hospice

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Footballers from Bourton Rovers create a splash as they fight for the ball during the annual River Windrush football match (Ben Birchall/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff