Man held over rape allegation By Press Association August 29 2022, 1.28pm A generic stock photo of crime scene tape (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested after a woman alleged she was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station. Gloucestershire Police said a 28-year-old man had handed himself in following a CCTV appeal by officers who had issued an image of a suspect. The assault took place in bushes near the Gulf petrol station off Horton Road in Gloucester between 8pm and 8.40pm on August 26. A man had met the victim at the bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area where he raped her and fled. The force said the man, from Gloucester, had attended a police station on Sunday and had been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody. “Police would like to thank the media and public for their help in sharing the appeal, and for those who came forward with information,” a force spokesman said. “Anyone who feels they may have information which could assist the ongoing investigation is still asked to contact police.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World ‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland will raise sea level by 10in, study suggests Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial Atmosphere ‘absolutely bouncing’ as World Gravy Wrestling Championships return EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices Meghan opens up about ‘losing’ father and Harry’s relationship with Charles Eight arrested following Just Stop Oil roadblock in Essex US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on Bayer Leverkusen loan Nurse raises £87,000 with 3,200-mile cycle between every UK children’s hospice More from The Courier Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff