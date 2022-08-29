German leader outlines vision for bigger and more coherent EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
German leader outlines vision for bigger and more coherent EU

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 2.36pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for a growing European Union to agree on a series of changes that would help it overcome internal divisions and stand up to external rivals such as Russia and China.

In a wide-ranging speech at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, Mr Scholz said the EU must make itself “fit” for future enlargement from 27 to 30 – or even 36 – nations by taking more decisions by majority vote, rather than requiring unanimity on all issues that has in the past allowed individual member states to veto key decisions.

“We have to remember that swearing allegiance to the principle of unanimity only works for as long as the pressure to act is low,” Mr Scholz said, arguing that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a wake-up call for the EU to change the way it takes decisions.

Mr Scholz suggested allowing majority decisions on pressing issues such as sanctions or human rights policy, with those unwilling to explicitly back a vote having the option to abstain without blocking unanimity.

The German leader also backed calls to reconsider the composition of the European Parliament, which currently has 751 deputies, to prevent it becoming “bloated” through future expansion.

A similar reform of the way each member state is represented in the bloc’s executive commission could see commissioners share responsibility in certain areas, he said.

With Europe lagging behind global rivals when it comes to digitalisation and space exploration, Mr Scholz said the EU could become a global leader in the transition to a greener economy that would also help it become less dependent on foreign energy suppliers.

In his address, Mr Scholz repeatedly cited the threat posed to the EU by Russia under its authoritarian president, warning that “any disunity among us, any weakness, is grist to (Vladimir) Putin’s mill”.

“We must close ranks, resolve old conflicts and find new solutions,” he said, noting that the bloc needs to overcome long-running tensions among its members on the issues of migration and fiscal policy.

Mr Scholz’s speech echoed proposals made in recent months by French President Emmanuel Macron.

But it is likely to be received warily by smaller countries that fear reforming the EU’s unwieldy decision-making processes to allow more votes to pass with two-third majorities could see their concerns ignored.

Tensions have also flared in recent years between the European Commission and the governments of Hungary and Poland, with Brussels accusing those countries of breaching the bloc’s fundamental values and the principle of rule of law.

Mr Scholz said the EU “cannot stand by when the principles of due process are violated and democratic oversight is dismantled”, but appealed for unity in the face of mounting pressure from outside.

“When, if not now, will we overcome the differences that have hobbled and divided us for years?” he asked.

Germany, which until recently lagged behind other Nato countries when it came to military spending, plans to invest heavily in its air defence in the coming years, said Mr Scholz.

The system will be designed so that its European neighbours can join, he said.

