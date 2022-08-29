US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 4.32pm Updated: August 29 2022, 4.50pm
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)

The US Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month, according to a court filing.

It has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information”, according to the filing.

The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master who would oversee the review of documents taken during the August 8 search of the Mar-a-Lago estate and ensure that any that might be protected by claims of legal privilege be set aside.

Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate (Jon Elswick/AP)

In revealing that the department had completed its review of potentially privileged communications, law enforcement officials appeared to be suggesting that the appointment of a third-party special master might now be moot.

The department had been relying on a specialised team to filter out potentially privileged communications and said on Monday that it had completed its review of those materials before the judge’s order.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon said on Saturday that it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master – which would be an early procedural win for the Trump legal team – but gave the department an opportunity to respond and scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter further.

The judge also directed the Justice Department to submit under seal a more detailed description of the materials that were seized from Mr Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, something the department on Monday said it would do.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

People wade through a flooded area of Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province (Zahid Hussain/AP)
Nearly 500,000 people crowd into camps after losing homes in Pakistan floods
A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland in 2019 (Felipe Dana/AP)
‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland will raise sea level by 10in, study suggests
Elon Musk (Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
Wrestlers have two minutes to defeat their opponent at the annual event, which an organiser admitted is ‘smelly’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Atmosphere ‘absolutely bouncing’ as World Gravy Wrestling Championships return
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)
EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices
The Duchess of Sussex spoke to The Cut magazine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Meghan opens up about ‘losing’ father and Harry’s relationship with Charles
A placard at a Just Stop Oil Protest in London (Alamy/PA)
Eight arrested following Just Stop Oil roadblock in Essex
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic
Callum Hudson-Odoi, pictured, has agreed a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen from Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Callum Hudson-Odoi closes in on Bayer Leverkusen loan
Francesca Lennon said she was ‘so uplifted’ seeing the good work being done by children’s hospices (ChatUK/PA)
Nurse raises £87,000 with 3,200-mile cycle between every UK children’s hospice

More from The Courier

The Lundin Links Hotel demolition cannot start yet.
Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition
0
Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme