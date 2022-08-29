Eight arrested following Just Stop Oil roadblock in Essex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eight arrested following Just Stop Oil roadblock in Essex

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 4.32pm
A placard at a Just Stop Oil Protest in London (Alamy/PA)
Police have made eight arrests after environmental protesters blocked an oil tanker in Essex.

Officers were called to the scene in St Clements Way, in West Thurrock Grays at around 8pm on Sunday after reports of a group obstructing the road and a tanker.

One person climbed on top of the vehicle while others are reported to have deflated its tires.

The road was temporarily closed but re-opened at around 3am on Monday.

Eight people remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of offences including going equipped to cause criminal damage.

Environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil reported a number of “ordinary people” had stopped the tanker in support of its cause.

Just Stop Oil revealed on Tuesday protesters had dug a tunnel underneath the carriageway – a key delivery route for a nearby oil terminal.

Since then, it claims those inside the tunnel have broken through to the road surface.

A second tunnel has been created under nearby Stoneness Road, which has been closed.

According to its website, the activist group works to “demand that the government immediately halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK”.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “Following a busy week of protest activity, our priorities remain to keep Essex moving, keep people safe and minimise the disruption to the public.

“Two tunnels on Stoneness Road and St Clements Way remain occupied. The road at St Clements Way remains partially open, and Thurrock Council Highways Department are ensuring an overview of the road.

“We appreciate that this situation is incredibly frustrating for the public, but we ask drivers to check your journey before you travel in the West Thurrock area.”

Ass Ch Con Pavelin added officers were continuing to engage with the group and invited them to start a conversation to find another way for them to protest.

He said: “We take the concerns of this particular protest group its members and supporters seriously and willing to work with you so that your rights to peaceful protest can take place without members breaking the law.”

